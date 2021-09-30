We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Offerings

Magical Places

Magical Places

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Katie Vernon

Buy Now
Magical Meditations

Magical Meditations

by Nikki Van De Car

Buy Now
Wellness Witch

Wellness Witch

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Anisa Makhoul

Buy Now
Calming Magic

Calming Magic

by Nikki Van De Car

Buy Now
The Witchy Homestead

The Witchy Homestead

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Zoe Ingram

Buy Now
Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle

Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle

by Nikki Van De Car

Buy Now
Tarot 500-Piece Puzzle

Tarot 500-Piece Puzzle

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Harriet Lee-Merrion

Buy Now
Crystals

Crystals

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Anisa Makhoul

Buy Now
Chakras

Chakras

by Nikki Van De Car

Buy Now
Tiny Palmistry

Tiny Palmistry

by Nikki Van De Car

Buy Now

For Little Witches

The Junior Witch's Handbook

The Junior Witch's Handbook

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Buy Now
The Junior Astrologer's Handbook

The Junior Astrologer's Handbook

by Nikki Van De Car

Illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Buy Now

Categories