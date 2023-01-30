RP Mystic’s Imbolc Gift Guide

Imbolc, the third spoke along the Wheel of the Year, is upon us!

As Cerridwen Greenleaf notes in The Practical Witch’s Spell Book for Love, Happiness, and Success, “Imbolc, also called Candlemas, celebrates the awakening of the land and the growing power of the sun. Often, the Goddess is venerated and her altar is decked with the first flowers as heralds of the coming spring…. This is an auspicious time to welcome in new members of your spiritual circle and induct new witches into a coven.”

Here we’ve gathered 14 of our cherished offerings to help you welcome these new witches!

Wellness Witch Tapping into ancient traditions and feminine power, Wellness Witch guides readers through the practices of mystical wellness, natural beauty, and personal creativity as they develop a true intuitive connection to the life-giving forces around us. Drawing on the transcendent power of intention, the Wellness Witch uses tinctures, tonics, mantras, and meditations to forge a magical connection between the body and the spirit. With chapters on the internal, the external, and the home, readers will learn to harness the power of healing herbs, charged crystals, and sacred spaces as they cultivate the art of mystical self-care. Accessible projects, from crafting aromatherapy blends to creating smudge sticks, are paired with calming rituals, yoga sequences, and simple spells to bring peace, power, and magic into our hectic live

Ignite Your Light Light up your life—and your self—with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy. Each page of Ignite Your Light is packed with inspiration and insights on the central role of energy in the way you look, feel, and experience life. Author Jolene Hart guides you to seek more of what lights you up, to grow the resilience of your mind, body, emotions, and spirit, and to refresh your routine from sunrise to moonlight, through: delicious recipes that support glowing skin and optimal health; fresh takes on self-care rituals, from yoga nidra to skin care as energy release; inspiration-packed profiles of the 13 leading factors that power your inner light; and simple shifts that improve your long-term health and happiness via your mindset, actions, environment, and relationships.

Himalayan Mood Lamp This mini Himalayan mood lamp is made from real salt and rotates through a rainbow of colors! While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange (or pink), this 2-1/4-inch mood lamp rotates through a full spectrum of colors, each associated with a different mood or emotion to create feelings of tranquility and peace in any working or living space. Also included is a 2-inch white base with lightbulb and a 32-page book with everything you need to know about your mood lamp and the meanings behind each color.

The Practical Witch's Love Spell Book Following on the heels of the successful The Practical Witch's Spell Book comes this next book of charms, targeted to those interested in tapping into the powers of good magic to manifest a love connection. The Practical Witch's Love Spell Book is a magical collection of spells and incantations, specifically for bringing more love into your life. Both beginners and seasoned witches will find a myriad of spells and lessons on good magic, all for attracting your perfect mate, or improving a committed relationship that needs a little boost… all with gorgeous art throughout. Pair it with the adorable mini book The Witches' Love Spell Book.

Potions Witchcraft meets cocktail craft in Potions, a contemporary introduction to the world of infusions, tisanes and herbal teas, homemade tinctures, and expertly mixed alcoholic beverages, all imbued with a healthy dose of everyday enchantment. As with all magic, intention is what makes a potion a potion, and best-selling author of Practical Magic Nikki Van De Car uses her signature blend of holistic remedies, DIY projects, and accessible magical rituals to guide readers through the wide world of potion-making. From home-brewed kombuchas to crystal-charged cocktails, this fully illustrated guide is an essential addition to the arsenal of kitchen witches and enchanted mixologists. Take your potion-making to the next level with the Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle.

How to Study Magic In How to Study Magic author, educator, and experienced witch Sarah Lyons takes an interactive approach to guide novice witches through basic tools they can use in their studies—from divination and meditation to cleansing and protection—before diving into the history, lore, and modern incarnations of the five most common magical pathways: Chaos Magic, Grimoires, Ceremonial Magic, Witchcraft, and Paganism. This dynamic guide contains interactive activities, journal prompts, and suggestions for further reading, allowing baby witches to chart their own paths, create their own personalized practices, and explore their own power. Deepen your practice with Revolutionary Witchcraft: A Guide to Magical Activism.

The Night School Delve into the mysteries of the Night — from divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration — in The Night School, a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, and mystics, from award-winning author Maia Toll. Organized as an enchanted course of study, with semesters and subjects for exploration ranging from Midnight Foundations (Philosophy 101) to Divining the Night (Divination 101) to Harnessing the Celestial Tides (Energetic Engineering 101), this illuminating manual offers short nightly lessons complete with reflections, exercises, homework, and even extra credit to help readers connect with the power of the night and explore the deeper mysteries of being human. Deepen your practice with the companion deck The Night School: Moonlit Magic Deck and journal Notes for the Night: A Guided Journal for Moonlit Magic.

Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck From the artist and founder behind Mystic Mondays, Grace Duong, comes a deluxe deck and guidebook set featuring vibrant, celestial illustrations and divine information on 80 astrological signs and phenomena for practicing Astro Alignment: using the symbolism of astrology to explore the cosmos within yourself! Discover the insights of each sign, modality, planet, and other cosmic phenomena, rendered in stunning colors and vivid details on these durable divination cards. Deepen your practice with Mystic Mondays: The Cosmic Creatures Deck and Mystic Mondays: The Crystal Grid Deck.

Surviving Your Saturn Return Witches in their late twenties and early thirties may be experiencing their Saturn Return, an astrological event that occurs approximately every 29 years, when the karmic ringed planet returns to where it was in the sky at the time of one's birth. It has a reputation for being a difficult or even grueling time, when major life changes abound as the shifts in the universe reveal shifts in oneself… Surviving Your Saturn Return is a charming hardcover journal that includes guided prompts for reflecting on the past, staying mindful of the present, and manifesting good vibes for the future, along with specific advice for navigating this coming-of-age based on your zodiac sign.

Signs & Skymates Get to know yourself, your partner(s), and your friendships through the full constellation of your astrological self! In Signs & Skymates, star West African astrologer and founder of @ScorpioMystique and KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou uses her signature whole-chart approach to reveal how your planetary signs contribute to astrological compatibility—and serve as the basis for all of your relationships. Deepen your practice with the companion journal, My Signs & Skymates: A Guided Journal for Mapping Your Astrological Compatibility, and mini deck, Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck.

The Queen of Wands With rich imagery, stunning colors, and an iconic place in the realm of divination, the Rider-Waite Tarot is perhaps the best known deck in the world. But the story of their origin is less well known, with their brilliant creator's name stripped away from them for decades. Now, for the first time, mystics, art-lovers, and fortune-tellers will uncover the magical story of Pamela Coleman Smith, rendered in full-color illustrations by artist Cat Willett, in The Queen of Wands. Complete with interludes tying Pixie to the resurgence of modern magic and the world of tarot throughout, this graphic biography is a must-read for witches, creatives, and activists.

Queer Tarot Queer Tarot is a bright and bold interpretation of the tarot that centers and celebrates LGBTQ+ identity, and offers inspiration, affirmation, and LGBTQ+ representation. Created by queer and trans artists Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham of Ash + Chess, this reimagining of the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana showcases a wide range of gender expressions and sexual orientations, and incorporates queer history and iconography throughout. Queer Tarot features Ash + Chess's signature colorful, risograph-style illustrations, including retro color palettes and bold, detailed figures, and each card in Queer Tarot is based on real LGBTQ+ folx commissioned for this project by Ash + Chess. The deck celebrates a full range of races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, sizes, and abilities. Celebrate Pride year-round with Ash + Chess' guided journal My Queer Year.

Black Tarot Awaken ancestral ties and connect to the divine with Black Tarot, a stunningly illustrated deluxe tarot deck and guidebook set from author Nyasha Williams, featuring and celebrating exclusively Black figures and imagery. Black Tarot is the tarot deck you've been missing, complete with 78 tarot cards featuring all Black representations of classic tarot figures and iconography (The Sun, The Moon, Judgement, etc.). An accompanying illustrated guidebook with information on each card including traits, descriptions, action steps, flower, element, chakra, affirmations, and more. Throughout, find lessons on how the moon's cycle and the element of water influence your life, your readings, and your connections with the divine. Deepen your practice with the companion journal Ancestral Illumination: A Guided Journal for Black Tarot.