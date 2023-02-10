Black Girl Magic from RP Mystic

We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

A close-up on one of the four card backs from the Golden Mantras deck. this illustration shows a side view of a woman's face. She has Bantu knots and golden earrings and nose ring. The woman's features are outlined in black with her skin illustrated with a dark purple coloring. Thin golden rays radiate from from her face, against a black background.We’re proud to celebrate our Black creators with a spotlight on their powerful offerings for our community! Introduce the world of astrology to middle-schoolers with Astrology for Black Girls by lifelong astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth, illustrated by Chellie Carroll. Deepen your own astrological practice with the Signs & Skymates book, journal, and mini deck from star West African astrologer and founder of KnowTheZodiac and @ScorpioMystique, Dossé-Via Trenou. Awaken your ancestral connection with the Black Tarot deck and accompanying Ancestral Illumination guided journal from activist and social justice griot Nyasha Williams. Elevate your vibrations with the soon-to-be-released Golden Mantras deck from The Mama Green founder Destiny Taylor. Learn more about these offerings below, and dive even deeper with our exclusive blog posts highlighting these titles.

Meet The Author: Destiny Taylor

Destiny Taylor describes herself as a Midwest gal in sunny California, a Pisces, a cat mama, an adventurer, a solo traveler, a student of life, Big Empress Inner(g), and a creator. She is the owner of her own business, The Mama Green, a self-love apothecary that offers beautiful soul goods designed to help women ignite their empress inner(g), and the head of social media at Fenty Beauty.

Cat Willett is a Brooklyn-based artist. She is the author and illustrator of the forthcoming graphic biography Queen of Wands: The Story of Pamela Colman Smith, the Artist Behind the Rider-Waite Tarot Deck (Running Press, 2022). Her drawings depict strong female figures, period nostalgia, and flora, deeply rooted in history with a bit of whimsy. Her clients include The New York Times, the Washington Post, Brooklyn Public Library, Adobe, and Doc Martens.
 

Dosse-Via Trenou, author of Signs & Skymates

Meet The Author: Dossé-Via Trenou

Dossé-Via Trenou is a West African astrologer who has been studying the field since she was 10 years old. In a quest to better know herself, she explored her own birth chart, as well as those of her friends and family, and astrology became her passion.
 
In July 2011, when Dossé-Via was a sophomore at the University of Southern California, she created her Twitter page @ScorpioMystique, where she shared knowledge about her zodiac sign. She has since attracted hundreds of thousands of loyal readers on her social media accounts. Dossé-Via now shares astrological knowledge with all 12 zodiac signs via her platform and app, KnowTheZodiac. She views astrology as a tool for empowerment and healing.
 
Dossé-Via graduated with her Master’s degree in English Education from Teachers College, Columbia University in May 2017, and has been working as an entrepreneur and creative ever since. In addition to her work as an astrologer, Dossé-Via is a professional model, actress, and creator of Magic & Melanin, a travel agency providing immersive experiences for humans of African descent to know, explore, and invest in the Motherland. Dossé-Via's much-loved EP of meditations, Dream with Dossé-Via, provides soulful affirmations to help raise our collective vibration. She lives in West Africa with her children Nova and Rémy.

Meet The Author: Nyasha Williams

Nyasha Williams grew up living intermittently between the United States and South Africa. As a kindergarten teacher, she was inspired to write her first book when one of her Black students told her that mermaids could not be Black. Williams kickstarted her first picture book, What’s the Commotion in the Ocean, starring a Black mermaid who spreads a message of marine conservation. The beautiful illustrations and diverse representation caught the attention of many, and her Kickstarter was publicized on Pantsuit Nation before becoming fully funded.

Williams began I Affirm Me in 2020, inspired by a mantra she and her students recited together at the beginning of each day: I am confident and capable / I learn at my own pace / I am loved / I believe in me / I believe in us. I Affirm Me was born of her desire to spread a similar positive message to Black children as well as celebrate the beauty of the Black community. “As BIPOCs, we are operating and navigating a world that wasn’t made for us and is actively working against us,” says Williams. “My efforts as a creator, author, and activist are to combat the systems of White supremacy, colonization, and the patriarchy, working towards decolonizing, liberating, and indigenizing our minds and world.”

Nyasha Williams now pursues social justice, decolonizing work, and creating for her community full-time. Her current projects range from educator-created anti-racist conversation decks, to an all-Black tarot deck, to a coaching course for anyone wishing to decolonize, liberate, and Indigenize. You can find her on Instagram at @writingtochangethenarrative. She lives in Colorado with her husband.

Meet The Author: Jordannah Elizabeth

Jordannah Elizabeth is a music journalist and author of the forthcoming She Raised Her Voice! by RP Kids. She’s written on a number of topics for Ms. MagazinePOPSUGAR, Bitch Media, O Magazine, and Cosmopolitan. She lives and writes in Baltimore, Maryland.

