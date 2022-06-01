Signs & Skymates’ Gemini & Skymates Introduction – Exclusive Excerpt

Astro-witches, celebrate Gemini season with this exclusive excerpt from the forthcoming Signs & Skymates: The Ultimate Guide to Astrological Compatibility by star astrologer and founder of @ScorpioMystique and KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou! This unique guide dives into each of the building blocks of astrological compatibility—from romance to self-love—through a whole-chart approach to knowing oneself.

For more exclusive sneak peeks into Signs & Skymates – including a glimpse into the Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck and our favorite journal prompt from My Signs & Skymates – sign up for our RP Mystic newsletter!

Magic for your inbox! Join the RP Mystic newsletter for giveaways, first looks, exclusive content, and more. Magic for your inbox! Join the RP Mystic newsletter for giveaways, first looks, exclusive content, and more. Sign Up By clicking 'Sign Up,' I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

GEMINI & SKYMATES

GEMINI IS THE SIGN OF ETERNAL YOUTH. MOST GEMINIS APPEAR young even as they age, especially in spirit. As they cultivate wisdom, their serenity also grows. They are as curious as untamed children, asking any­thing and everything, either out loud or in their minds. No Gemini is the same, just like no human is the same. Yet Geminis are often lumped into the same disrupting category. Think: Kanye West. President 45 of the US. Ange­lina Jolie. Marilyn Monroe. Tupac. Geminis tend to have polarizing effects on people, especially those who aren’t used to confronting the duality, or really the multiplicity, that exists within their own selves. That’s why Gemi­ni’s ability to merge/morph into something or someone new at any moment can feel uncomfortable to certain signs, even fellow Geminis. Gemini is the sign of the mirror, and at any given moment there are endless reflections they can show back to you. Since most humans don’t take time to reflect in the mirror, they may run from what they see, and project qualities such as “shallowness” or “two-facedness” or “indecisiveness” onto Geminis as a way to protect themselves from actually taking the time to get to know Gemini— and themselves—more deeply. And that, in turn, could lead the airy Gemini to flutter away, like a calm butterfly, to the next being who may or may not decide to be fully present with them.

Because at their base, Gemini can be quite calm. Ruled by Mercury, the Planet of Communication, Gemini has an acute awareness of the powers of the human mind. While it’s true that their minds are usually running, I actu­ally see Gemini as the sign that can teach us the most about meditation. One might assume an Earth or Water sign would be a better fit, but since Gemini has learned to become so comfortable with their mind’s constant stream of thoughts, it means they’ve also found an internal or subconscious way to be comfortable letting thoughts go, whether they know it or not. To be inter­nally still, even in the midst of external chaos. To make space for thoughts rather than run from them. To externalize them, based on what they feel in the present moment, without focusing too much on what others think. Gem­ini’s great at just putting it out there, in one form or in several at once. They let their essence be the expression, and this might agitate or at times intimi­date us, but it certainly gets us moving.

Gemini energy is complex, it’s messy, it’s everything and nothing at once. Gemini energy teaches us to be here, and to get curious about where “here” is. To not take “here” for granted, and to become playful about all the possibilities “here” could become. Geminis see us in ways we may not even yet see ourselves. They believe in us in ways we may not yet believe in ourselves. My Gemini grandmother, Mamima, would make frequent trips from West Africa to the United States throughout my childhood and teenage years to spend time with her grandchildren, even as she lost her eyesight. She traveled with me when I left for college at USC, along with my mom and aunt, to help me get settled in. I’ll always remember how comforting it was to feel her there. Even if she couldn’t physically see me, she saw me and she imprinted so much love and protection onto and within me. Gemini represents the energy of the alchemist, similar to Scorpio, my sign. Gemini transmutes energy as an Air sign ruled by Mercury, similarly to the Òrìs·à Ès·ù, viewed as the messenger of all the Òrìs·às, who vac­illates between appearing as a young boy or an old man (big Gemini energy).

Wondering how Gemini’s shape-shifting abilities play out when it comes to their relationships? Ahhh. The question everyone wants an answer to. And the only way to get that answer—as in all relationships, but particu­larly with Gemini—is through surrendering to the experience. For Gemini, the experience itself is the relationship. Not the overanalysis of every part of it. Not even the mind games, although they do enjoy that at times and view it as a piece of the puzzle. But the experience: the highs, the lows, the cries, the moans, the freak-outs, the therapy sessions, the long stares, the cat-and-mouse chase, the silence, the passion. The space.

Giving Gemini space allows them to tune in to their own twin self’s needs, making sure they’re not neglecting their most essential relationship simply because they’re super into other connections too. At times it’s Gem­ini themself that’s not yet ready to give their own self space to be alone. One of the lessons Gemini must learn is how to be comfortable alone, without becoming a reclusive hermit. Gemini is the one sign I find it hard to stay mad at, no matter how much I want to. I’m not sure what magical powers they use to influence us skymates to accept their fallibilities and even view them as part of their charm, but they’re good.

The other day, I was practicing twerking in the mirror, under the influ­ence of the Gemini Moon. And I felt like in that moment, I understood the secret to twerking: complete freedom (and intuitive hip movements). As you let yourself feel free in your body, your hips trust the beat and the rhythm naturally moves you. You sway, you flow, you’re swaggin’, you’re surfin’. This is quintessential Gemini energy. Being the flow. Trusting the flow. Creating the flow. The more Gemini embraces this about them, the more orgasmic life becomes for them—and their wondrous bliss becomes contagious.

Mae Whitman, a pansexual Gemini actress, once shared, “I know I can fall in love with people of all genders.” I view Gemini energy as natural androgy­nous, because they’re so fluid and expansive in nature, and they don’t experi­ence life in a black-or-white way. They’re aware of the feminine and masculine energy within the cosmos and within themselves, and they express whatever energy they feel like expressing in the moment, ideally without having to con­form to certain standards or labels. Not all Geminis are able to tap into this androgynous energy in the same way, and that’s the beauty of it—they don’t have to. But it’s the freedom of choice that matters most to them. Geminis want to feel free to choose what they want, when they want, how they want. And they’ll give themselves that freedom, time and time again.

Meet The Author: Dossé-Via Trenou Dossé-Via Trenou is a West African astrologer who has been studying the field since she was 10 years old. In a quest to better know herself, she explored her own birth chart, as well as those of her friends and family, and astrology became her passion.



In July 2011, when Dossé-Via was a sophomore at the University of Southern California, she created her Twitter page @ScorpioMystique, where she shared knowledge about her zodiac sign. She has since attracted hundreds of thousands of loyal readers on her social media accounts. Dossé-Via now shares astrological knowledge with all 12 zodiac signs via her platform and app, KnowTheZodiac. She views astrology as a tool for empowerment and healing.



Dossé-Via graduated with her Master’s degree in English Education from Teachers College, Columbia University in May 2017, and has been working as an entrepreneur and creative ever since. In addition to her work as an astrologer, Dossé-Via is a professional model, actress, and creator of Magic & Melanin, a travel agency providing immersive experiences for humans of African descent to know, explore, and invest in the Motherland. Dossé-Via's much-loved EP of meditations, Dream with Dossé-Via, provides soulful affirmations to help raise our collective vibration. She lives in West Africa with her children Nova and Rémy. Discover More