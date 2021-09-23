The Best Tarot Decks for Beginners
Tarot is one of my favorite hobbies—a one-card tarot read for yourself is such a nice way to start the day. But starting out with tarot cards can be overwhelming. How do you find the best tarot deck or a beginner’s guide to Tarot book? This post will help you get started!
Everyday Tarot
by Brigit Esselmont
Illustrated by Eleanor Grosch
Using the methods of renowned reader Brigit Esselmont, Everyday Tarot blends mysticism with actionable self-help to create a method for building the life you want, using the ancient wisdom of Tarot.
This approachable guide, from the founder of the incredibly popular website Biddy Tarot, brings the allure and guidance of Tarot to contemporary, goal-focused readers through relatable exercises and an emphasis on intuition. Everyday Tarot takes a fresh approach to a timeless art, giving modern soul-seekers the tools they need to access their inner wisdom and create an inspired life, using the cards as their guide. This contemporary approach to Tarot is empowering, uplifting, powerful, and practical -- instead of seeking to tell the future, this method allows readers to unlock their full potential by connecting more deeply to their own instincts.
This unique book draws on the knowledge of Brigit Esselmont, the founder of Biddy Tarot. Her distinctive approach blends Tarot with personal growth, creating an actionable wellness practice that speaks to contemporary readers. Beginning with Esselmont's personal story of leaving behind a corporate career to pursue a more grounded, passionate life, this beautiful and useful volume explains how Tarot really works, with a focus on how we approach the cards and draw on our inner wisdom for guidance. Everyday Tarot moves through concrete areas of life (career, romantic relationships, major goals) and incorporates exercises and sample spreads, alongside a quick-start guide to reading the cards that reinforces big picture concepts and builds confidence as readers begin creating powerful and positive change.
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck
by Brigit Esselmont
Illustrated by Eleanor Grosch
The Ultimate Guide to Tarot
Liz Dean
A must have companion guide for reading all of the important elements, symbols and meanings of every Tarot card.
The Ultimate Guide to the Rider Waite Tarot
Johannes Fiebig; Evelin Burger
Discover everything you ever wanted to know about the world's most popular tarot deck. The Ultimate Guide to the Rider Waite Tarotdetails the ten most important symbols on each and every card in the deck complete with hundreds of illustrations for easy use. In addition to an explanation of the symbols, each card is given a brief interpretation by topic:
- Primary meaning
- Prognosis or tendency
- Spiritual meaning
- Love and relationship meaning
- Daily meaning
- Success and happiness meaning
Writing in a convenient format designed for quick reference, European tarot authorities Johannes Fiebig and Evelin Bürger also provide tips, hints, facts, and lore to improve your reading right away. Within these pages, you will find the top ten most important:
- Ways of using a single card
- Tips and rules for interpretation
- Facts about the tarot
- Interpretations for each suit
- Spread layout techniques
The Rider-Waite Tarot Deck
Pamela Colman Smith
The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck and Guidebook (Official Keepsake Box Set)
Kim Krans
From the beloved artist-seeker behind The Wild Unknown comes the New York Times bestselling box set of her hit tarot deck and guidebook--together for the first time in a beautifully designed keepsake package.
Kim Krans is not only a vanguard of the new tarot movement, but the person who is redefining it for the twenty-first century. For a legion of contemporary seekers, The Wild Unknown is more than a tarot deck; it's become a resonant guide for people all over the world, inspiring them to share countless images of their readings, tattoos, and art prints from the deck.
Each of the seventy-eight cards in Krans's The Wild Unknown tarot deck is a work of art that explores the mysteries of the natural world and the animal kingdom. Hand drawn in her spare, minimalistic style, the striking images invite deep contemplation. The Wild Unknown guidebook is also an extraordinary cult art object--a hand-lettered and fully illustrated primer that leads readers through shuffling and cutting the tarot, creating spreads, and interpretations of all seventy-eight individual cards.
Now, for the first time, Kim's The Wild Unknown tarot deck and tarot guidebook are available together in one beautiful, high-quality keepsake box set. Newly designed by Kim herself, and including never-before-published material, this boxed set retains the mystery, glamour, and allure that made her original deck a cult sensation, while introducing a whole new audience to its magic.
Package includes:
- Large Keepsake Box with Lifting Ribbon
- 78 Full-Color Tarot Cards in Elegant Lift Top Box with Lifting Ribbon
- Illustrated 200 Page Guidebook, Including 3 New Spreads
The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck and Guidebook (Official Keepsake Box Set)
Kim Krans
- Designed by Kim Krans
- Large Keepsake Box with Lifting Ribbon
- 63 Full-Color Cards in Elegant Compact Box
- Illustrated, hand-lettered 208 Page Guidebook
The artist behind the groundbreaking New York Times bestseller The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck and Guidebook helps seekers of all levels expand their practice of self-discovery with this breathtaking keepsake boxed set featuring an oracle deck and guidebook, inspired by real and mythical animals.
Hand drawn in Krans's detailed and emotionally evocative style, The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck and Guidebook is a work of art that explores the mysteries of the natural world and the animal kingdom. Krans's powerful animal archetypes offer insight into relationships, personalities, behaviors and tendencies and can be used alone or alongside The Wild Unknown Tarot to add an additional layer of depth to readings.
The hand-lettered, fully illustrated guidebook offers grounded, easy to understand explanations of the cards, a detailed look at the many spreads, practices, and concepts that power the Animal Spirit deck, and deep insight into how each animal helps illuminate our contradictions, our complex natures, and the endless mystery of who we are.
The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck and Guidebook celebrates the hidden wisdom of the creatures that inhabit our world and beyond, and reveals how we are all connected in the complex and wondrous web of life.