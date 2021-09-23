The Best Tarot Decks for Beginners

From the beloved artist-seeker behind The Wild Unknown comes the New York Times bestselling box set of her hit tarot deck and guidebook--together for the first time in a beautifully designed keepsake package.

Kim Krans is not only a vanguard of the new tarot movement, but the person who is redefining it for the twenty-first century. For a legion of contemporary seekers, The Wild Unknown is more than a tarot deck; it's become a resonant guide for people all over the world, inspiring them to share countless images of their readings, tattoos, and art prints from the deck.

Each of the seventy-eight cards in Krans's The Wild Unknown tarot deck is a work of art that explores the mysteries of the natural world and the animal kingdom. Hand drawn in her spare, minimalistic style, the striking images invite deep contemplation. The Wild Unknown guidebook is also an extraordinary cult art object--a hand-lettered and fully illustrated primer that leads readers through shuffling and cutting the tarot, creating spreads, and interpretations of all seventy-eight individual cards.

Now, for the first time, Kim's The Wild Unknown tarot deck and tarot guidebook are available together in one beautiful, high-quality keepsake box set. Newly designed by Kim herself, and including never-before-published material, this boxed set retains the mystery, glamour, and allure that made her original deck a cult sensation, while introducing a whole new audience to its magic.

Package includes: