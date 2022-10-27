10 Magical Books for Young Mystics
Budding witches know that magic isn’t just about parlor tricks and rabbits in hats. Magic is mysticism and enchantment, and whether it’s an interest, a hobby, or a practice, magic can be both fun and interesting to learn about, especially for kids interested in dreams, astrology, and symbolism. Here are some books for middle grade and younger readers who want to learn what it means to be a dreamy Pisces, how to set intentions for the day, what their dreams mean, and more!
Astrology for Black Girls
Jordannah Elizabeth; Chellie Carroll (Illustrator)
Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.
Astrology for Black Girls gives young girls information and context for the core foundations of the Zodiac. This book provides the perfect introduction to the sun, moon, rising signs, and more. Speaking directly to black girls, author and life-long astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth address:
- Practicing both Faith and Astrology
- Talking to Family and Friends about the stars
- Using the Zodiac for discovery and understanding
Practical Magic for Kids
Nicola Van De Car; Katie Vernon (Illustrator)
From the bestselling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes an introduction to the charmed world of magic--featuring enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more!From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In Practical Magic for Kids, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on:
- Chakras
- Auras
- Crystals
- Plant-based Magic
- Magical Holidays
- Magic Spells
- Tarot
- Astrology
- Palmistry
- Dream Interpretation
The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook
Nikki Van De Car; Uta Krogmann (Illustrator)
Learn how to read tarot cards and understand what the past, present, and future have to say about your life, especially as it pertains to friendships, family, and school.
From Nikki Van De Car, author of The Junior Witch's Handbook and The Junior Astrologer's Handbook, this third book in the Junior Handbook series teaches young readers how to use tarot to get answers to questions about life, friendships, family, school, and more. The book offers a step-by-step guide to everything from how to choose a deck to how to do a reading and includes detailed explanations of what each card in a tarot deck represents and how to apply these meanings to your own life. Maybe you need to focus more at school or examine how you've been treating your friends. Perhaps you simply need more love and support from family. Whatever the need, whatever the question, let the cards be a source of wisdom in how to handle anything that comes your way. With beautiful illustrations from Uta Krogmann, this is an empowering guide of self-discovery. Whether reading on your own or with friends, The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook is the perfect guide for budding mystics.
The Junior Astrologer's Handbook
by Nikki Van De Car
Illustrated by Uta Krogmann
Learn how to read your (and your friends') signs and to interpret the zodiac in this beautifully illustrated follow-up to The Junior Witch's Handbook.
The Junior Witch's Handbook
Nikki Van De Car; Uta Krogmann (Illustrator)
Intended for children between the ages of eight and twelve, who are curious about the possibility of "something more" in their lives, this handbook focuses on three major areas of the witch's life: friendship, personal fulfillment, and family. Each section includes spells, rituals, potions, and other useful information, such as tables about crystals, chakras, and herbs.
Your Birthstone Book
by Sarah Glenn Marsh
Illustrated by Hallye Webb
Learn the amazing (and sometimes magical) history of gemstones from around the world through the corresponding birthstones that represent each month of the year.
Gemstones are among Earth’s rarest and most beautiful creations. They are history’s preeminent symbols of wealth and power. They are valued because they are beautiful and rare, but also because their beauty is undiminished with time. The stone that once adorned a king or maharaja, might today be set in a ring or necklace, and if not destroyed, will continue to sparkle thousands of years from now. This history only increases the value of these stones.
What better way to teach young readers about gemstones than by focusing on the different birthstones that correspond to each month of the year? Everyone (mostly) knows their birthstone. But do they know the full history of these stones--where they were mined, how/why they were popular, or how to best harness a stone's energy to help deal with matters of friendship, family, and life? Your Birthstone Book will give readers insight into the powers assigned different bithstones while exploring their fascinating uses over the course of history.
Dream On
Cerridwen Greenleaf; Khoa Le (Illustrator)
Dreams. We all have them. Good and bad ones. Some may be as simple as a dream about going to the mall with friends. But others can be much more complicated. Do you ever wonder what your dreams really mean? Is your subconscious trying to tell you something more?
This gorgeous book guides young readers as they learn to decipher the deeper meanings behind some of their craziest dreams. With a primary focus on friendship, family, and school--and how dreams often reflect uncertainty in these areas of life--Dream On touches on the areas most important to middle grade readers. The book includes a list of some of the most common symbols and imagery in dream interpretation. From falling or forgetting to turn in an assignment to being lost in the woods, readers will be able to examine their subconscious in a new, exciting way. The book also includes overviews and sidebars that explore the fascinating science behind REM-sleep and how our brains work during the various cycles of sleep that lead to dreaming.
Star Stories
by Anita Ganeri
Illustrated by Andy Wilx
For thousands of years people have looked up to the night sky and told stories about the stars. These epic tales tell of vengeful gods and goddesses, of monsters and heroes. Others try to make sense of the natural world, or unravel the mysterious forces of the universe. This stunning book brings together 23 of these legends from all over the world: from Ancient Greece to North America, Egypt, China, India, and the South Pacific. Written by award-winning author Anita Ganeri and with beautifully detailed artwork by illustrator Andy Wilx, this is a magical book to be treasured for generations to come.
My First Horoscope
Rachel McAlister (Illustrator); Running Press
Do you have a little Pisces, Taurus, Leo, or Sagittarius in your house? How do they fit within their zodiac sign? This is the first board book to introduce young babies and toddlers to the signs in the horoscope, with a space to personalize your little one's birthday and sign on the final spread. This is sure to speak to parents who want to make sure their kids don't enter Kindergarten without a well-rounded understanding of all things celestial and mystical.
Goodnight, Constellations
by Running Press
Illustrated by Rachel McAlister
Explore the stars and well-known constellations with your baby or toddler in this delightfully illustrated star-filled board book.
Introduce your little stargazers to the wonders of the cosmos with this charming and whimsical constellations board book. From Ursa Major and Leo to Cassiopeia and Taurus, little ones will soon be able to pick out some magical animals and people in the night sky. Each spread includes a delightfully illustrated picture of a constellation, complete with its major stars and the constellation's name in both English and Latin. The perfect addition to bedtime books along with a healthy dose of inspiration for the littlest stargazers.