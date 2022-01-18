Goddess Rituals for a Lovely Imbolc

Imbolc springs from Gaelic traditions and roughly translates to “in the belly,” offering reference to where seeds of new beginnings start. Also known as Candlemas, this sabbat celebrates the end of the cold winter months and looks forward to the warmth, light, and abundance of spring. Imbolc also celebrates Brighid, the patron goddess of fire. Here, we offer two enchanting rituals to celebrate your own inner goddess and bring new light – and maybe love – into your life, courtesy of The Practical Witch’s Love Spell Book by Cerridwen Greenleaf.

Goddess Glow Ritual Bath

Indulge in this sensually satisfying ritual bath that will make your skin glow and surround you with a seductive aura. You will need the following:

3 ounces apricot kernel oil

3 ounces sweet almond oil

1 ounce aloe vera gel

½ ounce rosewater

13 drops jasmine essential oil

6 drops rose essential oil

2 ounces dried chamomile flowers and yarrow

1 rose or red candle

Shake this mixture together in a jar or bottle before pouring into a bathtub filled with warm water and sprinkled with dried chamomile flowers and yarrow. (If you prefer, you can keep the herbs contained in cheesecloth but still partake of their essence by allowing it to infuse into the water.)

Light the rose or red candle (for passion), and say:

My heart is open, my spirit soars,

Goddess, bring my love to me. Blessed be.

Goddess Guide to Dreaming: Prophetic Love Charm

This charm will help you see whether a newfound interest will become long term. Arrange a romantic evening and prepare this amulet for clairvoyance. Gather these supplies:

Small red velvet scarf or pouch

Lavender, thyme, cinnamon, and cloves

1 vanilla bean pod

Jasmine essential oil

Take the velvet scarf or pouch and stuff it with the herbs. Add the vanilla bean pod and a drop of jasmine oil. Tie the ends together and hold the pouch in both hands until your warmth and energy fully infuse the potpourri. Recite:

Venus guide my dreams tonight.

Are they the one?

Tuck your amulet into a pillowcase before bedtime. On waking, record the night’s dream. You will receive your answer immediately.

The Practical Witch's Love Spell Book Following on the heels of the successful The Practical Witch's Spell Book comes this next book of charms, targeted to those interested in tapping into the powers of good magic to manifest a love connection.



Cerridwen Greenleaf has worked with many of the leading lights of the spirituality world including Starhawk, Z Budapest, John Michael Greer, Christopher Penczak, Raymond Buckland, Luisah Teish, and many more. She teaches herbal, crystal, and candle magic workshipos throughout North America. A bestselling author, Greenleaf's book include The Practical Witch's Spell Book, Moon Spell Magic, The Book of Kitchen Witchery, The Magic of Crystals and Gems, and the Witches' Spell Book series.