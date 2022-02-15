Welcome to The Night School
From award-winning author Maia Toll comes The Night School: Lessons in Moonlight, Magic, and the Mysteries of Being Human with gorgeous illustrations from Lucille Clerc. From divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration, The Night School is a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, mystics, and anyone who ever wished to attend a wizarding school.
Dive deeper into the topics of astrology, alchemy, philosophical teachings, divination, and more with Notes for the Night, the guided journal companion complete with prompts, ritual ideas, and more. Then, further your magical practice the Moonlit Magic Deck featuring bite-sized mantras, rituals, essential magical concepts, and key symbols all brought together in this oracle-style deck inspired by The Night School.
Look for this magical group of offerings to add to your collection this August.
The Night School
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Delve into the mysteries of the Night -- from divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration -- in The Night School, a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, and mystics, from award-winning author and healer Maia Toll.
Notes for the Night
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Explore the mysteries of the Night -- from questions of ancient philosophy to the magical properties of the Elements -- and the witch within in Notes for the Night, a guided journal and modern Book of Shadows from award-winning author and healer Maia Toll.
The Night School: Moonlit Magic Deck
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Explore the magic and mystery of the Night with this mini deck, featuring magical concepts, mantras, rituals, and more, from award-winning author Maia Toll's The Night School.