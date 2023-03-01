We have updated our Privacy Policy
Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Trickster’s Journey: Tarot Reimagined with Chinese Mythology
The new Trickster’s Journey: A Tarot Deck and Guidebook by fine artist Jia Sung reimagines the tarot by exploring its themes through the lens of Eastern mysticism, folklore, and spirituality. Inspired by the canonic 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, this evocative deck renames the Fool card to Trickster, a character based on the legendary Monkey King from the novel. This archetype of the sojourner takes on new meaning—and new agency—as a seeker of truth and self-discovery. This fresh take on the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana uses symbols from Buddhism and ancient Chinese history to enliven this age-old divination practice once more.
As Jia writes in the guidebook’s introduction, “The journeys represented in both Journey to the West and the structure of the tarot closely mirror each other: The respective protagonist figures of the Monkey and the Fool undergo a rich sequence of experiences, struggle, ego death, wanderings, and wonderings, which lead them to revelation and completion.”
We invited Jia to share her insights on the iconography of her seven favorite cards with you, our dear readers. Our exclusive slideshow is your first look at the luxe art of the deck, paired with notes about the cards’ meanings and symbolism.
Bonus! When you pre-order Trickster’s Journey, you’ll receive an exclusive reward: three high-quality prints of Jia’s three favorite cards, plus a handwritten note about each cards’ iconography. Learn more here!
0. TRICKSTER
The eponymous protagonist of this deck, Trickster points to the potential of the unknown. Monkey at the start of their journey represents the Buddhist concept of the mind-monkey—wayward and curious, they leave the Mountain of Fruits and Flowers in search of greater meaning. Traditionally known as the Fool, the renaming of this card references the fine line between fool and trickster, the trickster being an archetype that typifies both idiocy and wisdom; an ambiguous and liminal figure on a path to transcendence.
Jia Sung is a Singaporean Chinese artist, currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work spans paintings, zines & artist books, writing, translation, and tapestries, and draws on motifs from Chinese mythology, Buddhist iconography, and the familiar visual language of folklore to examine and subvert the archive through a queer feminist lens.