RP Mystic’s Guide to Capricorn Season

Capricorn Season occurs between December 21 and Capricorn 19 each year and is the tenth zodiac sign of the year. It is during this time of the year for accountability: initiate and complete. In her book, Signs & Skymates: The Ultimate Guide to Astrological Compatibility, author Dossé-Via Trenou writes of this zodiac sign: “Capricorns remind us that with enough persistence and patience, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. Ruled by Saturn, the Planet of Challenge, and symbolized by the Goat, who slowly but surely makes it way to the top of the mountain, no zodiac sign has much perseverance and ambition as a Capricorn – not even Scorpio.”

Here, we’ve gathered enchanting correspondences, dreamy spells, and empowering rituals for an ambitious Capricorn Season.

Get to Know the Capricorn Goat

To learn more about this zodiac sign, let’s explore the Goat, just one of the animals that embodies the spirit of Capricorn, courtesy of The Chinese Zodiac: And Other Paths to Luck, Riches & Prosperity by Aaron Hwang with illustrated by Li Zhangus.

PRIMARY ASSOCIATIONS: community, nurture, artistry, sacrifice, family

SEASON: late summer

INHERENT ELEMENT: Yin Earth

YEARS: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027, 2039

A RESTFUL OASIS

Eighth animal of the Zodiac, the Goat’s native element is Yin Earth. Like the other Earth signs, the Goat represents a transitional time between seasons, as summer gives way to autumn. While the Ox demonstrates the stability and constancy of Yin Earth, the Goat presents its supportive, nurturing, and ultimately balancing qualities. The Goat’s hours are from one to three p.m., a time to step back and assess our days, to recover from the energetic push of Horse. It is a time for togetherness, appreciation, contemplation, and siesta.

TEAM PLAYER

Goats are the sign perhaps most defined by a social nature. This doesn’t necessarily make them extroverts—in fact, they are often shy, preferring to be part of a crowd rather than the center of attention. But whether they love huge and exciting gatherings, or prefer the company of one or two close friends, Goats are interested in people. They attempt to keep the peace and are attentive to the needs of others. They know hurts and joys are shared among friends, and so they are willing to sacrifice their own needs for the needs of others.

PROTECTOR, NURTURER

These attributes also make the Goat the Zodiac animal of family. Whether these families are nuclear or unconventional, found families or families of blood, Goats prefer playing nurturing, protecting, and harmonizing roles. They hope to form bonds that are lasting and meaningful, but unlike the Ox, they are not satisfied with mere endurance; they aspire to improve the social systems they become part of from within. They inspire change gently and naturally, planting roots that are subtle but deep. They enjoy showering both others and themselves with luxury, sometimes beyond their means.

Explore the Tarot Card for Capricorn

All zodiac signs are ruled by a tarot card from the Major Arcana. The tarot card associated with Capricorn season is the Devil card. Let’s take a close look at this card from Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck and Guidebook created by Ash + Chess.

The Devil, XV

NEGATIVITY, ATTACHMENT, RESTRICTION

This card may appear threatening, but it is here to show you that you need to be completely honest with yourself. It’s pointing out your true shadow—the forces or ideas that hold you back. What is it that’s inhibiting you? The Devil often shows dependency on something, be it another person, a substance, materialism, habits, or your own mind. Often the Devil shows up to remind you that you have control over yourself. You can break free of a negative pattern in your life. You must identify it honestly and be real about how it’s hindering you. Of course, this isn’t an immediate fix—change will take time, and the Devil reminds you to overcome whatever is holding you back step-by-step, giving yourself permission to fail and try again. In order to break free from the pattern that is holding you down, you must accept it as a problem first.

REVERSE: You are breaking free of your bonds! Unhealthy attachments to people, substances, habits, etc., are being released! Or, at the very least, you are in a mental space to see these toxic patterns as an issue and are ready to work on them. It seems you are in a headspace to dig into your repressed and neglected side that may have led to unhealthy patterns. This is a good time to seek out community and/or a therapist for support to help you through this process.

THINGS TO CONSIDER: Is it hard to be honest with yourself when coming to terms with codependency? Why? Write a list of things that may be unhealthy for your personal growth. Trust your gut, even if the truth is scary to confront.

The Astrology of Capricorn

If you’re curious what modern mystics mean when they mention phrases like “mutual-air sign” or “fixed-fire sign” energy, the new Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck and Guidebook from Mystic Mondays creator Grace Doung can guide you. Here, learn more about the modality and the element that make up the Capricorn.

In the guidebook for the Astro Alignment Deck, Grace writes, “Modalities represent the behavioral energy of the zodiac signs within each season. There are three—Cardinal, Fixed, and Mutable. Each season contains all three modalities, embodying the rhythm and flow of the season itself. Think of modalities like a three-act play, with each season containing a beginning, middle, and end. Modalities are sometimes known as quadruplicities, indicating groups of four because there are four zodiac signs for each modality. All of the elements are also represented in each modality, with a Fire, Water, Air, and Earth sign in each group.”

Capricorn is a Cardinal Sign

Initiation, Spark, Vision

The initiators of the Zodiac, Cardinal signs take charge and forge a path. When the Sun moves into the beginning of each season, these signs kick it off with a bang setting the tone and paving the way forward. Natural leaders, Cardinal signs like to be the first, a ranking that comes from naturally within.

Here, Grace explains how elements impact the astrological design of the zodiac: “In Western astrology, every zodiac sign is assigned to one of the four elements—Fire, Earth, Air, and Water—with three zodiac signs under each element. The element can indicate the temperament and nature of the person with that sign and inform on what other zodiac signs they get along with best.”

Capricorn is an Earth Sign

Pragmatic, Grounded, Enduring

Rooted in reality, Earth signs bring pragmatism, tenacity, and stability. They value what is tangible and feeling through all five senses, indulging in their sensuality and attachment to pleasure as they tend to enjoy the finer things in life. However, Earth signs are not to roll up their sleeves and get down and dirty to achieve their goals. They have the grit and focus to skillfully manage their resources, grounding themselves in the task at hand. Earth signs must learn to access their inner sense of security when faced with uncertainty. Internal reflects external, and once that strength is tapped from within, it can be manifested outward.

A Cozy Potion + Ritual for Capricorn Season

As Nikki Van De Car writes in Potions: A Guide to Cocktails, Tinctures, Tisanes, and Other Witchy Concoctions, “A potion is about intention – just as all magic is. When you imbue your ingredient with meaning and focus your will on a desired outcome, you are working magic, and you are brewing a potion. Your personal power is what brings forth that magic.” Here, we offer a warming tisane and accompanying ritual to help you tap into the courageous and protective energies of Capricorn season from Potions.

Empowering Tisane

This tisane uses different spices, but the basic process is inspired by the traditional Ayurvedic masala chai. As such, it brews a lot of tea, much more than a single batch, but you can pop it in the fridge to enjoy as iced or hot tea as desired. It brings a different flavor of courage, with the fennel providing a grounding base, the mint and ginger imparting energy, thyme and caraway offering their innate courage, and parsley giving you its protection.

2 teaspoons whole fennel seeds

2 teaspoons dried mint

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon dried parsley

2 inches fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

3 bags green tea

Milk and honey (optional)

Using a mortar and pestle, grind the first five ingredients to a broken gravel. Place the mixture in a pot, and add the remaining ingredients, plus 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, and then turn off the heat, letting the mixture steep for 10-15 minutes, then strain.

This tea will be spicy and sharp. If you like, you can add milk and honey, as with chai, but consider trying it without. Inhale its bright, spicy fragrance. Take a sip, and hold it in your mouth for a moment (after checking to make sure it isn’t too hot!). Feel its heat in your mouth, and then swallow it down, sensing the warmth of the tea as it drops down your throat, until it settles down comfortably in your belly.

You already have the fire within you. Let the heat of the tea stoke your inner flame, expanding it and bringing it into your awareness.

Ritual for Courage

As Nikki Van De Car also explains in Potions, there are moments when we just don’t have time for an elaborate ritual. When you’re just about to head into a meeting to ask for a raise, you don’t necessarily have the time—or the privacy—to etch a sigil into a candle or put together a charm bag. But just because a ritual is simple and straightforward doesn’t mean it isn’t powerful.

Sometimes, we are all we need.

When you want to find that strength within yourself, seek out a quiet space. Close your office door, your bedroom door, or even go outside. All you need is a few moments. Stand with your feet pressed together, your shoulders back, and your arms at your sides. If you practice yoga, you’ll recognize this as Mountain Pose or Tadasana.

Close your eyes and imagine that you’re standing on a flat pillar in the middle of an ocean. There is no land in sight. The pillar isn’t much larger than your feet, which you plant firmly into it. Your chin is lifted, and you don’t look down. Waves crash against the pillar, making it rock, but you do not falter. A gust of wind tries to knock you off balance, but it cannot. Breathe deeply, feeling yourself steady and strong, able to withstand all that might try to destabilize you.

When you’re ready, open your eyes, and step off of your imaginary pillar. You’ve got this.

Featured Titles and Authors

Signs & Skymates Signs & Skymates is your ultimate guide to astrological compatibility—from romance to self-love—from star astrologer and founder of @ScorpioMystique and KnowTheZodiac Dossé-Via Trenou.



Get to know yourself, your partner(s), and your friendships through the full constellation of your astrological self! In Signs & Skymates West African astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou uses her signature whole-chart approach to reveal how your Sun, Moon, Rising, Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs contribute to astrological compatibility—and serve as the basis for romantic and platonic relationships, as well as your all-important relationship with yourself.



Using astrology as a guiding light in her evolutionary approach to compatibility, Dossé-Via invites you to connect to your innermost self, and others, in new and more expansive ways. Through chapters on the role of each chart placement, as well as comprehensive explorations of relationships between different signs, Signs & Skymates dismantles ideas of which signs "go together," encouraging readers to expand their ideas about each sign—including the ones in their own chart. Discover the joys, challenges, and opportunities in your relationships as you deepen your knowledge of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.



Regular Price $30 Regular Price $38 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

The Chinese Zodiac The Chinese Zodiac is a beautifully illustrated introduction to eastern astrology, perfect for discovering what your sign—Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, or Pig—says about you.



Are you loyal like the Dog? Or stubborn like the Ox? What does the time you were born have to do with who you are? And does it determine your fate?



The Chinese Zodiac doesn't have all the answers but offers a fun and fresh perspective on the magic behind when you were born. Known as the Bazi, or Eight Words, the four animals and Wuxing elements associated with one's birth make up a complete horoscope and can help you to better understand yourself and others. Someone born in the year of the Pig, for example, comes last in the cycle and embodies qualities of release, completion, and return, indulging in the rich after-hours of life that favor food, love, and good company. A Rat, on the other hand, comes first; they're ambitious and eager to begin new projects but might have trouble seeing them through.



No matter your sign, there is something to be uncovered in these pages. Charmingly illustrated, with sidebars on Chinese culture and myth throughout, this book is an informative and mystical guide to knowing just a little more about the universe—and how you fit into it. Regular Price $19 Regular Price $24 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Queer Tarot A vibrant, deluxe illustrated tarot deck and guidebook set, centering and celebrating LGBTQ+ identity, created by queer and trans artist team Ash + Chess. AN INCLUSIVE, AFFIRMING DECK: Queer Tarot is a bright, bold interpretation of the tarot that offers inspiration, affirmation, and LGBTQ+ representation. Created by queer and trans artists Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham of Ash + Chess, this reimagining of the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana showcases a wide range of gender expressions and sexual orientations, and incorporates queer history and iconography throughout.

is a bright, bold interpretation of the tarot that offers inspiration, affirmation, and LGBTQ+ representation. Created by queer and trans artists Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham of Ash + Chess, this reimagining of the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana showcases a wide range of gender expressions and sexual orientations, and incorporates queer history and iconography throughout. DELUXE SET: This set includes 78 full-color illustrated tarot cards (3 X 5 inches), shrink wrapped in an interior travel case; a 168-page, full-color illustrated flexibind book (4 3/4 X 6 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box with metallic foil accents. Cards and travel case are embedded in an interior flocked tray.

FULLY ILLUSTRATED TAROT GUIDEBOOK: The flexibind guidebook provides an illustrated introduction to the tarot, with LGBTQ+ descriptions and suggested interpretations for each card, as well as instructions for sample readings and a brief history of tarot.

VIBRANT FULL-COLOR ART FROM ASH + CHESS: Queer Tarot features Ash + Chess's signature colorful, risograph-style illustrations, including retro color palettes and bold, detailed figures.

features Ash + Chess's signature colorful, risograph-style illustrations, including retro color palettes and bold, detailed figures. ALL CARDS BASED ON REAL, DIVERSE MODELS: Each card in Queer Tarot is based on real LGBTQ+ folx commissioned for this project by Ash + Chess. The deck celebrates a full range of races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, sizes, and abilities.

is based on real LGBTQ+ folx commissioned for this project by Ash + Chess. The deck celebrates a full range of races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, sizes, and abilities. A PERFECT GIFT: This joyful, inclusive, and beautiful tarot deck set is an ideal gift for tarot novices, seasoned readers, queer folx of all ages, and their allies. A note on packaging: In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior tarot cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer. In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior tarot cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer. Regular Price $28 Regular Price $35 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck From the artist behind Mystic Mondays comes a deluxe deck and guidebook set, featuring vibrant, celestial illustrations and divine information on 80 astrological signs and phenomena, for practicing Astro Alignment: using the symbolism of astrology to explore the cosmos within yourself Designed and written by Grace Duong, founder of Mystic Mondays: Connect to the guiding power of the cosmos through Mystic Mondays: The Astro Alignment Deck , a brand-new set from Grace Duong, founder and designer of Mystic Mondays.

Connect to the guiding power of the cosmos through , a brand-new set from Grace Duong, founder and designer of Mystic Mondays. Features 80 full-color Astro Alignment cards: Discover the insights of each of 80 signs, modalities, planets, cosmic phenomena, and more, rendered in stunning colors and vivid details on these durable divination cards.

Discover the insights of each of 80 signs, modalities, planets, cosmic phenomena, and more, rendered in stunning colors and vivid details on these durable divination cards. Includes flexibound guidebook: An accompanying 112-page guidebook features astrological profiles and enchanted rituals for using the cards.

An accompanying 112-page guidebook features astrological profiles and enchanted rituals for using the cards. Deluxe keepsake box: Housed in a magnetic-closure keepsake box, with a separate, shrink-wrapped interior travel box for the cards, this one-of-a-kind collection is a must-have for modern mystics. A note on packaging: In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior cosmic creature cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer. Regular Price $28 Regular Price $35 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Potions From Nikki Van De Car, the best-selling author of Practical Magic, comes a fully-illustrated, enchanted introduction to the witch's world of modern potions, including tinctures, infusions, herbal DIYs, and magically-infused craft cocktails.



Witchcraft meets cocktail craft in Potions, a contemporary introduction to the world of infusions, tisanes and herbal teas, homemade tinctures, and expertly mixed alcoholic beverages, all imbued with a healthy dose of everyday enchantment. As with all magic, intention is what makes a potion a potion, and author Nikki Van De Car uses her signature blend of holistic remedies, DIY projects, and accessible magical rituals to guide readers through the wide world of potion-making. From homebrewed kombuchas to crystal-charged cocktails, this fully illustrated guide is an essential addition to the arsenal of kitchen witches and enchanted mixologists.



Organized around a series of intentions — including Creativity, Calm, Love, Harmony, and Protection — the chapters in this book each include teas, cocktails, kombuchas, non-alcoholic beverages, and DIY components like bitters, shrubs, and infusions, that enhance the reader's spellwork. Every recipe will involve a brief ritual of some kind, whether setting an intention, or using a crystal, sun magic, or moon magic, and each recipe will involve some form of herbal magic. Each cocktail is accompanied by a vibrant, full-color illustration, and each chapter includes longer mystical rituals to support the reader’s overall magical practice. Regular Price $19 Regular Price $24 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Meet The Author: Dossé-Via Trenou Dossé-Via Trenou is a West African astrologer who has been studying the field since she was 10 years old. In a quest to better know herself, she explored her own birth chart, as well as those of her friends and family, and astrology became her passion.



In July 2011, when Dossé-Via was a sophomore at the University of Southern California, she created her Twitter page @ScorpioMystique, where she shared knowledge about her zodiac sign. She has since attracted hundreds of thousands of loyal readers on her social media accounts. Dossé-Via now shares astrological knowledge with all 12 zodiac signs via her platform and app, KnowTheZodiac. She views astrology as a tool for empowerment and healing.



Dossé-Via graduated with her Master’s degree in English Education from Teachers College, Columbia University in May 2017, and has been working as an entrepreneur and creative ever since. In addition to her work as an astrologer, Dossé-Via is a professional model, actress, and creator of Magic & Melanin, a travel agency providing immersive experiences for humans of African descent to know, explore, and invest in the Motherland. Dossé-Via's much-loved EP of meditations, Dream with Dossé-Via, provides soulful affirmations to help raise our collective vibration. She lives in West Africa with her children Nova and Rémy. Discover More Author Articles September 23 2022 Important Life Seasons That Impact Our Compatibility with Ourselves and Others Read More

Meet The Author: Aaron Hwang Aaron Hwang is a graduate of Yale and the Iowa Writers' Workshop. He teaches creative writing at the University of Iowa. Discover More