RP Mystic’s Guide to Aries Season

Aries Season occurs around March 21 and April 19 each year, and it’s the first zodiac season of the year, right around the spring equinox. Many of us modern mystics – not just Aries – take advantage of this time to act boldly and take charge of positive changes heading into the new zodiac year. In her book, Signs & Skymates: The Ultimate Guide to Astrological Compatibility, author Dossé-Via Trenou writes of Aries, “While Aries has often been defined as a vibrant, bold, popular, and competitive being, there is a sensitivity and even a shyness that most Aries initially exhibit. It’s as you get to know them that their wilder, more ferocious personalities truly emerge.”

Here, we offer our most magical correspondences, rituals, and more to help you harness the bold energy of Aries Season and make positive changes for the year ahead.

Get to Know the Aries Ram

To learn more about the Aries energy within us (after all, each one of us has a little bit of each zodiac in our charts somewhere), let’s get to know the animal symbolic of this season: the Ram. Here, Mystic Mondays creator Grace Duong shares the powerful and surprising traits that make up the Ram from her Cosmic Creatures Deck: A Deck and Guidebook to Connect to the Wilderness Within.

Ram

Leader, Warrior, Achievement

Grab life by the horns! The Ram boldly shows you the way to step outside your comfort zone and embody the role of the leader. The road ahead will test and challenge you, and the Ram assists in providing much needed stamina for the journey ahead. The top of its head is flanked by two spiral horns, giving this Cosmic Creature a special power to activate your mental capabilities, combining imagination with initiation. You have the ability to envision the future, and the Ram is a sign to take action to build your ideal tomorrow. The Ram is a warrior, charging headfirst to achieve its goals and reach new heights. Follow your curiosity to stimulate your greatest asset—your mind—as you will be surprised where it leads you. Remove obstacles by reframing your thoughts: there are many ways to solve a problem. The Ram expands your horizons by encouraging you to absorb as much knowledge as you can. With knowledge comes power.

Tarot for Aries Season

All zodiac signs are ruled by a tarot card from the Major Arcana. The tarot card associated with Aries Season is the Emperor card. Let’s take a close look at this card from from Black Tarot: An Ancestral Awakening Deck and Guidebook created by Nyasha Williams.

THE EMPEROR

Traits: Solidity, structure, maybe

Card Description: A father sits on a throne with his son resting against him, comforted by his protector. He is the cosmic father, operating with the principles of authority, rationale, and order. He relies on these ideals to create stability and security.

The Emperor rules over the systems of law, discipline, strategy, and knowledge with paternal compassion and understanding. He protects and commands using a grounded mind and clear vision.

When the Emperor card is pulled, it is time to consider the following:

✦ What kind of leader are you?

✦ How do you show, use, and honor your power and strength?

✦ How do you protect yourself and those you hold dear—physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually?

Flower: Red carnation (evolution)

Element: Fire

Chakras: Solar plexus and root

In Yang: Fatherhood, authority, structure, Divine masculinity, leadership, material power and protection, ambition, stability, rigidity, security, self-employment, opportunity

In Yin: Domination, toxic masculinity, rigidity, competitiveness, demand, offensiveness, power struggle, abuse, burnout, financial irresponsibility, health issues

Aligning: Set firm work-life boundaries; give yourself and others grace.

Affirmation: I speak my truth, taking a stand and acting on all that matters to me.

Tap Into the Energy of Crystals

Every zodiac season has crystals associated with it that speak to the traits exhibited during this time. Consider incorporating the five crystals detailed below during Aries season to enhance your magical practices, courtesy of Crystals: A Little Introduction to Their Powers by Nikki Van De Car.

CARNELIAN: Enhances creativity and sexuality, and helps with exploring past-life experiences. Aids in digestion and soothes menstrual pain.

GARNET: A stone of health and creativity, it stimulates your internal fire. Wards off cancer, is good for skin elasticity, and also helps prevent nightmares.

AGATE: Invites courage, strength, and self-confidence.

BLOODSTONE: Helps you find your inner strength and tap into your courage and vitality.

SARDONYX: A stone of courage that can bring happiness and balance to romantic relationships.

A Potion for Aries Season

For modern mystics to enact bold growth during this zodiac season, it takes courage! As author Nikki Van De Car writes in her book Potions: A Guide to Cocktails, Tinctures, Tisanes, and Other Witchy Concoctions, “We call on the aid of potions as a ritual act to dig down deep within to the courage that is already there. There are so many herbs that can help us find our courage, too. Fennel, mint, ginger, parsley, thyme, and caraway all have strengthening properties.”To enhance your courageous energy during Aries season, we invite you to concoct this empowering bitters recipe, courtesy of Potions.

Courageous Bitters

Courage doesn’t always feel good. It can seem like risk, like the potential for hurt—and it’s only on the other side of that risk that we realize when we were brave rather than foolhardy. But that’s the thing about courage—we need it when we don’t know whether everything will work out. This potion will help you face the unknown.

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

½ teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon caraway seeds

¼ cup vodka

Combine the herbs and spices in a jar. Cover with a quarter cup of vodka to steep this complex flavor. Put the lid on the jar and shake hard—you may even want to jump up and down while you do it! Resist feeling silly if you can, and if you can’t, have the courage to do it anyway. As you jump and shake, imagine pouring the energy you want to keep into your tincture, and stomp out all the energy you want to leave behind.

Let your tincture rest in a cool, dark place for two weeks. Place your chosen crystals in a protective circle around it, sealing in its energies. Every few days, visit it for another round of shaking and jumping.

Meet The Author: Dossé-Via Trenou Dossé-Via Trenou is a West African astrologer who has been studying the field since she was 10 years old. In a quest to better know herself, she explored her own birth chart, as well as those of her friends and family, and astrology became her passion.



In July 2011, when Dossé-Via was a sophomore at the University of Southern California, she created her Twitter page @ScorpioMystique, where she shared knowledge about her zodiac sign. She has since attracted hundreds of thousands of loyal readers on her social media accounts. Dossé-Via now shares astrological knowledge with all 12 zodiac signs via her platform and app, KnowTheZodiac. She views astrology as a tool for empowerment and healing.



