7 Best Astrology Books for Beginners
Dogstrology
by Luna Malcolm
A delightfully quirky, cute, and funny guide to horoscopes told through adorable dog photographs.
With the help of a collection of sweet and hilarious dog pictures, Dogstrology will unlock all the secrets of the stars that you need to know, including:
- Each of the signs at their best and worst (and the perfect pup to illustrate them)
- The common traits of each element and modality in the zodiac
- What do you and your "sister sign" have in common? Find out, with the perfect dog photo to complement it.
- And of course: the right dog for you, based on your star sign!
Catstrology
by Luna Malcolm
A delightfully quirky, cute, and funny guide to horoscopes told through adorable cat photographs.
With the help of a collection of sweet and hilarious cat pictures, Castrology will unlock all the secrets of the stars that you need to know, including:
- Each of the signs at their best and worst (and the perfect cat to illustrate them)
- The common traits of each element and modality in the zodiac
- What do you and your "sister sign" have in common? Find out, with the perfect cat picture to complement it...
- And of course: the right cat for you, based on your star sign!
Cinemastrology
by Stella Wonderly
Cosmic Health
by Jennifer Racioppi
“A life-changing way to apply astrology to your health and well-being.”—Colette Baron-Reid, author of The Map: Finding the Magic and Meaning in the Story of Your Life
There’s much more to astrology than weekly horoscopes, personality types, and predictions for the future. For astrologer and transformational coach Jennifer Racioppi and her clients, it is a guide to living in sync with the natural rhythms of the universe to achieve optimal health and astonishing success. Cosmic Health provides a groundbreaking cross-disciplinary approach to cultivating physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. By honoring your individuality, your role in the universe, nature, and the seasonality of life, you will be armed with the knowledge—and magic—you need to cultivate uncompromising health.
Inside this beautifully illustrated book, you’ll learn to:
- Open yourself up to the big-picture patterns that influence you—the daily, seasonal, and monthly cycles that govern your biology—and leverage those patterns for conscious action, growth, success, and a thriving life.
- Decode the planets and their cycles to get a precise blueprint of your evolving emotional, physical, and spiritual health needs—like how to exercise for vitality, cultivate your purpose, tackle obstacles, and skillfully care for your emotional needs.
- Support your specific astrological makeup and goals with healing rituals that serve as sacred medicine, enriching your spiritual connections.
- Develop a rock-solid understanding of the connection between astrology, health, and evidence-based personal-development practices so you can nurture your resilience, elevate your well-being, and realize your heart’s desires.
- Learn to view health and life challenges as a threshold to self-actualization.
- Put your intuition and self-knowledge at the heart of your quest for health.
Zodiac Embroidery
by Anna Fleiss
Blend the wonders of astrology with the simple joy of embroidery in Zodiac Embroidery, an adorable kit that provides everything you need to stitch your sign!
This kit includes:
- A molded plastic embroidery hoop (3 inches).
- 2 pieces of navy blue cloth.
- 2 skeins of metallic gold embroidery floss.
- 2 embroidery needles.
- 12 pattern sheets.
- 32-page miniature book.
Practical Magic
by Nikki Van De Car
Focusing on three primary areas -- healing, magic, and fortunetelling -- this books provides the perfect primer for sophisticated dabblers, with inviting text and spell-binding illustrations. Clear introductions on trending topics, like herbal tonics and astrological charts, are paired with home remedies, hands-on instructions, and suggested rituals in a chic, stylish format that will capture the imaginations of good witches of all ages.
Practical Magic
by Nikki Van De Car
Find all the tools you need to enchant the everyday and harness the power of magic -- through crystals, horoscopes, and herbal healing -- with Practical Magic!
This kit includes: