7 Best Astrology Books for Beginners

By Daniel Cantada
Dogstrology

by Luna Malcolm

A delightfully quirky, cute, and funny guide to horoscopes told through adorable dog photographs.


With the help of a collection of sweet and hilarious dog pictures, Dogstrology will unlock all the secrets of the stars that you need to know, including:

  • Each of the signs at their best and worst (and the perfect pup to illustrate them)
  • The common traits of each element and modality in the zodiac
  • What do you and your "sister sign" have in common? Find out, with the perfect dog photo to complement it.
  • And of course: the right dog for you, based on your star sign!

 

Catstrology

by Luna Malcolm

A delightfully quirky, cute, and funny guide to horoscopes told through adorable cat photographs.


With the help of a collection of sweet and hilarious cat pictures, Castrology will unlock all the secrets of the stars that you need to know, including:

  • Each of the signs at their best and worst (and the perfect cat to illustrate them)
  • The common traits of each element and modality in the zodiac
  • What do you and your "sister sign" have in common? Find out, with the perfect cat picture to complement it...
  • And of course: the right cat for you, based on your star sign!

 

Cinemastrology

by Stella Wonderly

Picking your perfect flick can be an overwhelming experience. But fear not! Cinemastrology answers a question that has stumped even the most avid film buff for over a century: "What movie should I watch?"

From contemporary comedies to Hollywood classics, from date movies to adrenaline fests, Cinemastrology is your guide to the art of selecting viewing based on your astrological sign. It includes profiles of all the sun signs and offers an extensive list of movie recommendations for each, complete with descriptions, behind-the-scenes stories, and insights into the unique qualities of each sign, from Aries to Pisces. Sections covering the stars that light up the screen and sign-compatible suggestions based on the sign of your partner or film-viewing friend round out Cinemastrology.

Getting started is easy! All you need is a birthday and a passion for movies.

 

Cosmic Health

by Jennifer Racioppi

“A life-changing way to apply astrology to your health and well-being.”—Colette Baron-Reid, author of The Map: Finding the Magic and Meaning in the Story of Your Life
 
There’s much more to astrology than weekly horoscopes, personality types, and predictions for the future. For astrologer and transformational coach Jennifer Racioppi and her clients, it is a guide to living in sync with the natural rhythms of the universe to achieve optimal health and astonishing success. Cosmic Health provides a groundbreaking cross-disciplinary approach to cultivating physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. By honoring your individuality, your role in the universe, nature, and the seasonality of life, you will be armed with the knowledge—and magic—you need to cultivate uncompromising health.
 
Inside this beautifully illustrated book, you’ll learn to:

  • Open yourself up to the big-picture patterns that influence you—the daily, seasonal, and monthly cycles that govern your biology—and leverage those patterns for conscious action, growth, success, and a thriving life.
  • Decode the planets and their cycles to get a precise blueprint of your evolving emotional, physical, and spiritual health needs—like how to exercise for vitality, cultivate your purpose, tackle obstacles, and skillfully care for your emotional needs.
  • Support your specific astrological makeup and goals with healing rituals that serve as sacred medicine, enriching your spiritual connections.
  • Develop a rock-solid understanding of the connection between astrology, health, and evidence-based personal-development practices so you can nurture your resilience, elevate your well-being, and realize your heart’s desires.
  • Learn to view health and life challenges as a threshold to self-actualization.
  • Put your intuition and self-knowledge at the heart of your quest for health.
Join the thousands of others who have used this body of work to transform their lives into fulfilling and multidimensional reflections of their Cosmic Health.

 

Zodiac Embroidery

by Anna Fleiss

Blend the wonders of astrology with the simple joy of embroidery in Zodiac Embroidery, an adorable kit that provides everything you need to stitch your sign!

This kit includes:

  • A molded plastic embroidery hoop (3 inches).
  • 2 pieces of navy blue cloth.
  • 2 skeins of metallic gold embroidery floss.
  • 2 embroidery needles.
  • 12 pattern sheets.
  • 32-page miniature book.

Trade Paperback

 

Practical Magic

by Nikki Van De Car

Practical Magic is a charmed introduction to the wonders of modern magic and mysticism, from crystals and astrology to chakras, dream interpretation, and, of course, a few spells!


Focusing on three primary areas -- healing, magic, and fortunetelling -- this books provides the perfect primer for sophisticated dabblers, with inviting text and spell-binding illustrations. Clear introductions on trending topics, like herbal tonics and astrological charts, are paired with home remedies, hands-on instructions, and suggested rituals in a chic, stylish format that will capture the imaginations of good witches of all ages.

 

Practical Magic

by Nikki Van De Car

Find all the tools you need to enchant the everyday and harness the power of magic -- through crystals, horoscopes, and herbal healing -- with Practical Magic!

This kit includes:

  • Two 1 inch crystals (rose quartz and tiger's eye).
  • Fold-out astrological chart to fill in.
  • 3 sheets of astrological stickers.
  • 3 sheets of metallic temporary tattoos.
  • 48-page miniature book.