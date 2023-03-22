A Spell for Healing from Weed Witch

Weed witches, rejoice! Practicing witch and experienced cannabis writer Sophie Saint Thomas is here to guide us through an exclusive spell from her forthcoming book Weed Witch: The Essential Guide to Cannabis for Magic and Wellness.

As Sophie writes in the book’s introduction, “I’ve watched [cannabis] transform from a lifesaving medicine to a social tool for me, a way to enhance orgasms, obtain creative insight, and, yes, still lower my anxiety. But you don’t need a diagnosis to enjoy cannabis. This plant medicine should be—and one day will be—legally and safely available to everyone. And no one understands that more than witches.” We hope this spell will help you in your time of need.

Here, we offer you this inspired video how-to, followed by the written instructions, for the “Heal from Trauma with Your Familiar (Furry Friend!)” spell. As noted in these written instructions, “[Familiars] can be any pet of any kind… Familiars are friends, confidants, and protectors of witches. Sometimes they are also called demons, but that doesn’t have to be bad. It’s a sacred relationship. You care for them, play with them, and love them, and they will take care of you in return.”

Heal from Trauma with Your Familiar (Furry Friend!)

There’s a reason why witches are often depicted with black cats. Black cats represent familiars, which can be any pet of any kind— although cats are great, and black is handy if you wear a lot of black clothing. Familiars are friends, confidants, and protectors of witches. Sometimes they are also called demons, but that doesn’t have to be bad. It’s a sacred relationship. You care for them, play with them, and love them, and they will take care of you in return.

I’m about to get a bit heavy, but there is evidence that having a pet decreases the risk of suicide. And of course, cannabis is well-known for treating PTSD successfully. Six percent of the U.S. population will get PTSD. This figure goes up for marginalized groups, which many weed witches belong to. Whether or not you’ve been slapped with an official PTSD diagnosis, if you have an interest in both witchcraft and cannabis, chances are you most definitely have some trauma, honey. So, while I encourage you to seek out a therapist—everyone needs one—let’s do what we can to heal some trauma with your familiar while sillily stoned. Just watch: with a bit of magic, healing your trauma can be fun.

Ingredient List: One familiar (borrowing a friend’s is totally acceptable), edibles, catnip (optional), an afternoon

Weed Witch Wisdom: There’s no right time to find a familiar—you and they will tend to find one another. Adoption is an amazing route!

Casting the Spell

The relationship between a witch and a familiar is a two-way street: you both need one another. So schedule an afternoon off to hang out.

Get high. Inhaling cannabis smoke can hurt animals’ lungs, so I suggest an edible for this ritual. Plus, its effects will last for the entire duration of the afternoon. There is some evidence that CBD works for anxiety in pets, but that’s between you and your veterinarian. For humans, cannabis awakens a childlike quality. It gently lowers inhibitions, which helps you get on your familiar’s level.

If your familiar is a cat, share the love safely by giving them some catnip. (By the way, catnip tea is a great way to relax as a human, too.) You may also opt to give dog treats, a scrap of boiled chicken (with no seasonings or salt), or whatever your familiar prefers.

Hang out. Play. Tell them your secrets. Ask them for help. Just give them your company and some proper pets in return.

If you experience hypervigilance—an unnecessarily alert state about the perceived dangers around you and a common trauma symptom—ask your familiar to protect you each night before bed.

