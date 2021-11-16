A Ritual + Spell for Your Full Moon Ceremony

Here are two enchanting practices to add to your next Full Moon ceremony. The first is a cleansing bath ritual designed to relax your body and release energies from the previous lunar cycle courtesy of The Practical Witch’s Spell Book: For Love, Happiness, and Success by Cerridwen Greenleaf. Then, enjoy an inspiring candle spell for the Full Moon from the accompanying Practical Witch’s Spell Deck.



Blessing Bath: A Releasing Ritual

This ritual will bring great comfort and will both relax and purify you. Make sure you don’t have any cuts or abrasions, as the lemon and salt might irritate those areas. To prepare yourself, place 1 quart of rough sea salt or Epsom salt in a large bowl. Add the juice of two freshly squeezed lemons, ½ cup of sesame oil, and 4 drops of lavender and jasmine oils. Stir until the blessing salts are well mixed.

When your tub is one-third full, add one-quarter of the salt mixture under the faucet. Breathe in deeply ten times, inhaling and exhaling fully before you do this recitation. You may start to feel a tingling at the crown of your head. The water should still be running when you proclaim:

Remove from me anything impure,

Of heart, spirit, and mind.

My wish is to once again become whole,

Free of pain and sadness,

And filled with all that is better in me.

When the tub is full, it is time to step inside and breathe deeply ten more times. Repeat the prayer and use the rest of the salt to gently massage your body. Rest and rejuvenate yourself as long as you’d like, allowing yourself to feel refreshed and renewed. Soon inspiration with blessings will flow to you.

Incantation for Insight and Inspiration

Perform this spell on a full moon night for full effect. Place one blue candle and one white candle on your altar. Place one blue light and one white light candle on your altar. Light your favorite incense, one that stimulates your thinking. Scratch your name into the blue candle. For the white candle, scratch the name of someone who inspires you. Light your name candle and the incense and recite:

This candle burns for me.

Light the candle of hope and say:

Here burns my hope for [name].

Sit with your eyes closed for a few minutes and picture yourself enacting your hope and desire. Let the candles burn completely for full charging.

The Practical Witch's Spell Book A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success.



The Practical Witch's Spell Book is an enchanting handbook for anyone with a penchant for the magical and who wants to add joy to their daily life. To practice witchcraft is to be purposeful whether it's to help heal, bring about prosperity, imbue your home with positivity, or even to fall in love. To be a practical witch is to tap into an inner place of intention, energy, and magic to bring about positive change in your life and those of your loved ones. With life's increasingly frenetic pace, a magical approach to living is more important now than ever.





The Practical Witch's Spell Deck The Practical Witch's Spell Deck is a charming collection of 100 spells for love, joy, prosperity, healing, and more, with an illustrated card deck, an introduction to spells, and a beautiful keepsake box.



Today, witchcraft has been reclaimed as a source of wisdom, healing, and self-love. This beautiful package, featuring stunning cards and a magnetic closure, is a must-have for spell-casters of all levels and anyone with a penchant for the magical.



This kit includes:

A spell deck, with 100 fully-illustrated, 2-1/2" x 3-1/2" cards

48-page mini book, with an introduction to spells and magic

A magnetic-closure keepsake box for card storage

Meet The Author: Cerridwen Greenleaf Cerridwen Greenleaf has worked with many of the leading lights of the spirituality world including Starhawk, Z Budapest, John Michael Greer, Christopher Penczak, Raymond Buckland, Luisah Teish, and many more. She teaches herbal, crystal, and candle magic workshipos throughout North America. A bestselling author, Greenleaf's book include The Practical Witch's Spell Book, Moon Spell Magic, The Book of Kitchen Witchery, The Magic of Crystals and Gems, and the Witches' Spell Book series. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.