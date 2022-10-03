13 Magical Gifts for New Witches
Spell books, tarot cards, divination tools, mystical puzzles, and more! Here are our offerings to get you started on your magical path.
The Night School
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Delve into the mysteries of the Night -- from divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration -- in The Night School, a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, and mystics, from award-winning author Maia Toll.
Welcome to the Night School, Firefly. Here you'll explore the farthest reaches of the universe, and the deepest parts of yourself. You'll learn to cast off the constraints of the day, and open your eyes, your heart, and your mind to the enchanted mystery of the Night. You'll travel the world in search of inspiring sites, timeless wisdom, and essential magic. And you'll do so under the bewitching guidance of the Night Mistress, your guide in the curriculum of all that lies beneath the starry sky.
For anyone interested in spirituality, folklore, mysticism, witchcraft, healing, and self-exploration, The Night School is a highly creative journey into the magic of the night. Organized as an enchanted course of study, with semesters and subjects for exploration -- ranging from Midnight Foundations (Philosophy 101) to Divining the Night (Divination 101) to Harnessing the Celestial Tides (Energetic Engineering 101) -- this illuminating manual offers short nightly lessons complete with reflections, exercises, homework, and even extra credit to help readers connect with the power of the night and explore the deeper mysteries of being human. In an era when our daytime hours are increasingly uncertain and people are turning inward to reevaluate what really matters, The Night School encourages us to slow down and contemplate our dreams, relationship to the natural world, and the ancient traditions of mystical thinking -- all by the light of the moon.
The Night School: Moonlit Magic Deck
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Explore the magic and mystery of the Night with this mini deck, featuring magical concepts, mantras, rituals, and more, from award-winning author Maia Toll's The Night School.
- MYSTICAL WISDOM, CONCEPTS, AND SYMBOLS FROM THE NIGHT SCHOOL: Further your magical practice with bite-sized mantras, rituals, essential magical concepts, and key symbols (Elements, Zodiac, etc.), all brought together in this oracle-style deck inspired by The Night School.
- MAGICAL INSPIRATION ON THE GO: Sized to fit in the palm of your hand (approx. 2 1/2 X 3"), these miniature cards allow you to bring core magical concepts, ritual-starters, and mediations with you wherever you feel most enchanted.
- FROM AUTHOR MAIA TOLL: Trusted mystical author and healer Maia Toll (The Illustrated Herbiary), draws together essential mystical knowledge in essential subjects (divination, astrology, alchemy, philosophy) in this compact deck-and-guidebook set.
- BEAUTIFUL, DELUXE PACKAGE: Featuring 100 full-color cards and a 48-page paperback book (2 1/2 X 3") in a magnetic-closure carrying case, this fully-illustrated set captures the mystery and wonder of the night sky.
- A PERFECT GIFT: An ideal gift or self-purchase for witches, seekers, and magic-curious practitioners.
From the artist behind Mystic Mondays comes a deluxe animal spirit deck and guidebook set, featuring vibrant, celestial illustrations and divine information on 66 cosmic creatures.
- DESIGNED AND WRITTEN BY GRACE DUONG, FOUNDER OF MYSTIC MONDAYS: Connect to the powerful, ancient magic of animal spirits through Mystic Mondays: The Cosmic Creatures Deck, a brand-new set from Grace Duong, founder and designer of Mystic Mondays.
- FEATURES 66 FULL-COLOR COSMIC CREATURE CARDS: Discover the attributes of each of 66 creatures from land, sea, and sky using this beautiful, graphic oracle deck. From panthers to dolphins, the most captivating and magical animals under the stars are rendered in stunning colors and vivid details on these durable divination cards.
- INCLUDES FLEXIBOUND GUIDE BOOK: An accompanying 144-page guidebook features animal profiles and enchanted rituals, including connections to astrological signs, super-charged intentions, and powerful crystals.
- DELUXE KEEPSAKE BOX: Housed in a magnetic-closure keepsake box, with a separate, shrink-wrapped interior travel box for the cards, this one-of-a-kind collection is a must-have for modern mystics.
- A NOTE ON PACKAGING: In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior cosmic creature cards, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used, but rather represents a step we are taking to protect our collective home. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer.
Practical Magic for Kids
by Nicola Van De Car
Illustrated by Katie Vernon
From the bestselling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes an introduction to the charmed world of magic—featuring enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more!From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In Practical Magic for Kids, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on:
- Chakras
- Auras
- Crystals
- Plant-based Magic
- Magical Holidays
- Magic Spells
- Tarot
- Astrology
- Palmistry
- Dream Interpretation
Find the answers you seek and see into your future!
Bring a touch of magic to your office or home with the Magic Crystal Ball. With a wave your hand over the miniature 3" glass crystal ball to unlock the mystical powers of a fortune teller and reveal one of 15 "answers" to help guide you. Perfect for when you need a little guidance or want to show off your mystical skills at work or with friends, the Magic Crystal Ball will help you achieve balance, put you on the path to fulfilling your dreams, and finding happiness.
Kit includes:
- A mini 3" glass crystal ball with motion activated light (glowing aura) and sound (music and mystical answers).
- A black base
- A 48-page mini book, with a brief history and tips on how to use your crystal ball
The Practical Witch's Spell Book
by Cerridwen Greenleaf
Illustrated by Mara Penny
A complete introduction to modern magic and witchcraft with spells and incantations for love, happiness, and success.
The Practical Witch's Spell Book is an enchanting handbook for anyone with a penchant for the magical and who wants to add joy to their daily life. To practice witchcraft is to be purposeful whether it's to help heal, bring about prosperity, imbue your home with positivity, or even to fall in love. To be a practical witch is to tap into an inner place of intention, energy, and magic to bring about positive change in your life and those of your loved ones. With life's increasingly frenetic pace, a magical approach to living is more important now than ever.
In this must-have guide for spell-casters of all levels you will find hundreds of spells, blessings, and incantations for love and romance, contentment and happiness, success and prosperity, health and healing, work and vocation, and money and wealth, all to enrich your mind and spirit, and to improve your life and the world around you. Also included are ritual resources, magical correspondences, lucky colors and numbers, moon spells, and all the essential tools you need for making magic.
A vibrant, deluxe illustrated tarot deck and guidebook set, centering and celebrating LGBTQ+ identity, created by queer and trans artist team Ash + Chess.
- AN INCLUSIVE, AFFIRMING DECK: Queer Tarot is a bright, bold interpretation of the tarot that offers inspiration, affirmation, and LGBTQ+ representation. Created by queer and trans artists Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham of Ash + Chess, this reimagining of the classic figures in the Major and Minor Arcana showcases a wide range of gender expressions and sexual orientations, and incorporates queer history and iconography throughout.
- DELUXE SET: This set includes 78 full-color illustrated tarot cards (3 X 5 inches), shrink wrapped in an interior travel case; a 168-page, full-color illustrated flexibind book (4 3/4 X 6 inches); and a keepsake magnetic closure box with metallic foil accents. Cards and travel case are embedded in an interior flocked tray.
- FULLY ILLUSTRATED TAROT GUIDEBOOK: The flexibind guidebook provides an illustrated introduction to the tarot, with LGBTQ+ descriptions and suggested interpretations for each card, as well as instructions for sample readings and a brief history of tarot.
- VIBRANT FULL-COLOR ART FROM ASH + CHESS: Queer Tarot features Ash + Chess's signature colorful, risograph-style illustrations, including retro color palettes and bold, detailed figures.
- ALL CARDS BASED ON REAL, DIVERSE MODELS: Each card in Queer Tarot is based on real LGBTQ+ folx commissioned for this project by Ash + Chess. The deck celebrates a full range of races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, sizes, and abilities.
- A PERFECT GIFT: This joyful, inclusive, and beautiful tarot deck set is an ideal gift for tarot novices, seasoned readers, queer folx of all ages, and their allies.
Drawing on ancient Norse traditions, but perfect for the modern mystic, runes are the perfect way to enhance your fortune telling or meditation practice. These stunning stones, with traditional Elder Futhark inscriptions, will help you make predictions about your wealth, love life, happiness, and future. Kit includes:
- 25 glass rune stones in keepsake pouch
- Cloth to do your runes casting on
- 88-page mini-book with instructions on rune casting
Embark on a mystical journey with this collection of 3 miniature books.
- SPECIFICATIONS: Box is 2-7/8 x 3-1/4 inches and includes 3 mystical titles inside.
- THREE MINI HARDCOVER BOOKS INCLUDED: Crystals, a practical guide to various crystals and their uses; Dreams, an exploration of common symbols and interpretations; Palm Reading, a deep dive into the fortunes hidden within your hands.
- UNIQUE GIFT: Well-packaged and in an adorable miniature size, this box set is the perfect present for divination enthusiasts and mystics.
Explore the secrets of palmistry with the Palmistry Puzzle, a deluxe 500-piece puzzle and book set celebrating this ancient practice.
- 500-PIECE PUZZLE: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces that form a beautiful image of the regions and features of the palm. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
- BEAUTIFUL ILLUSTRATION: All of the hand's major lines (the heart line, the head line, the life line, and the line of fate or destiny) and mounts (of Apollo, the moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) are represented on this stunning puzzle image.
- DELUXE CASE: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
- BONUS BOOK: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated book (5 X 6") complete with information on palm-reading essentials and the origins of the art form.
- Miniature porcelain palm (3-inch height), with key lines (love line, life line) and mounts (Venus, Mercury) marked in purple ink.
- Clear quartz crystal, for cleansing the palm before conducting a reading.
- A 48-page miniature book, with a complete introduction to the art of palm reading.
- A deluxe magnetic closure box.
Discover the world of divining the future in this enchanted, illustrated introduction to the magical art of fortune telling.
Uncover your own inherent magical powers as you explore the mystical realm of divination. Learn to read the signs of what the future holds through introductory chapters and sample rituals using tarot and playing cards, tea leaves, runes, and more. Explore the future and expand your magical practice in this illustrated mini guide to these ancient arts.
