From award-winning author Maia Toll comes The Night School: Lessons in Moonlight, Magic, and the Mysteries of Being Human with gorgeous illustrations from Lucille Clerc. From divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration, The Night School is a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, and mystics.

Dive deeper into the topics of astrology, alchemy, philosophical teachings, divination, and more with Note for the Night, the guided journal companion complete with prompts, ritual ideas, and more. Then, further your magical practice the Moonlit Magic Deck featuring bite-sized mantras, rituals, essential magical concepts, and key symbols all brought together in this oracle-style deck inspired by The Night School.

Welcome to the Night School, Firefly. Here you'll explore the farthest reaches of the universe, and the deepest parts of yourself. You'll learn to cast off the constraints of the day, and open your eyes, your heart, and your mind to the enchanted mystery of the Night. You'll travel the world in search of inspiring sites, timeless wisdom, and essential magic. And you'll do so under the bewitching guidance of the Night Mistress, your guide in the curriculum of all that lies beneath the starry sky.



For anyone interested in spirituality, folklore, mysticism, witchcraft, healing, and self-exploration, The Night School is a highly creative journey into the magic of the night. Organized as an enchanted course of study, with semesters and subjects for exploration -- ranging from Midnight Foundations (Philosophy 101) to Divining the Night (Divination 101) to Harnessing the Celestial Tides (Energetic Engineering 101) -- this illuminating manual offers short nightly lessons complete with reflections, exercises, homework, and even extra credit to help readers connect with the power of the night and explore the deeper mysteries of being human. In an era when our daytime hours are increasingly uncertain and people are turning inward to reevaluate what really matters, The Night School encourages us to slow down and contemplate our dreams, relationship to the natural world, and the ancient traditions of mystical thinking -- all by the light of the moon. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon Diary

Notes for the Night Explore the mysteries of the Night -- from questions of ancient philosophy to the magical properties of the Elements -- and the witch within in Notes for the Night, a guided journal and modern Book of Shadows from award-winning author and healer Maia Toll. DELUXE GUIDED JOURNAL: This hardcover guided journal features a full-color interior with spot illustrations, textured case, foil accents, and ribbon marker, as well as lined and blank pages for recording spells, ideas, and dreams.

COMPANION TO THE NIGHT SCHOOL FROM AUTHOR MAIA TOLL: Dive deeper into the topics of astrology, alchemy, philosophical teachings, divination, and more in this guided journal companion to The Night School . With original content, this journal is offers something for all journals, whether or not they are familiar with the concepts of The Night School.

. With original content, this journal is offers something for all journals, whether or not they are familiar with the concepts of FULL OF DOZENS OF PROMPTS, EXERCISES, AND RITUALS: No tes for the Night contains more than 50 journal prompts, as well as ritual ideas and suggestions for further reading.

contains more than 50 journal prompts, as well as ritual ideas and suggestions for further reading. MAGICAL SELF-EXPLORATION: Tap into the mysteries of the Night as you develop a more profound and magical understanding of yourself and the world around you with this guided journal practice. Diary Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Meet The Author: Maia Toll Maia Toll is the author of the best selling and award-winning Wild Wisdom Series. With over 100,000 copies sold, The Illustrated Herbiary, The Illustrated Bestiary, and The Illustrated Crystallary have inspired a line of puzzles and oracle decks. The seeds for this series were planted years earlier when Maia apprenticed with a traditional healer in Ireland, where she spent extensive time studying the growing cycles of plants, the alchemy of medicine making, and the psychology of working with humans and illness. These experiences reawakened an interest in natural philosophy and mysticism which had been a large part of Maia’s academic studies at The University of Michigan and New York University. Translating the lessons of the natural world for the modern seeker led Maia to open a small shop called Herbiary in 2006. Herbiary now has locations in both Asheville, NC and Philadelphia, PA (and online!). Maia has been featured in a PBS special, had a recipe published in The New York Times, gotten photographed by National Geographic Traveler, and been called “a real life Professor Sprout from Harry Potter” by Forbes magazine. She has taught Botanical Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, West Chester University, and Pennsylvania Hospital. She regularly teaches at conferences and festivals where she encourages people to use patterns and metaphors from the natural world to help them understand and grow within their own lives. Maia lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with her life and business partner and their two ridiculously spoiled dogs. Discover More