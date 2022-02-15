Welcome to The Night School
From award-winning author Maia Toll comes The Night School: Lessons in Moonlight, Magic, and the Mysteries of Being Human with gorgeous illustrations from Lucille Clerc. From divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration, The Night School is a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, and mystics.
Dive deeper into the topics of astrology, alchemy, philosophical teachings, divination, and more with Note for the Night, the guided journal companion complete with prompts, ritual ideas, and more. Then, further your magical practice the Moonlit Magic Deck featuring bite-sized mantras, rituals, essential magical concepts, and key symbols all brought together in this oracle-style deck inspired by The Night School.
The Night School
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Delve into the mysteries of the Night -- from divination and astrology to ancient philosophy and self-exploration -- in The Night School, a magical course of study for modern witches, seekers, and mystics, from award-winning author and healer Maia Toll.
Welcome to the Night School, Firefly. Here you'll explore the farthest reaches of the universe, and the deepest parts of yourself. You'll learn to cast off the constraints of the day, and open your eyes, your heart, and your mind to the enchanted mystery of the Night. You'll travel the world in search of inspiring sites, timeless wisdom, and essential magic. And you'll do so under the bewitching guidance of the Night Mistress, your guide in the curriculum of all that lies beneath the starry sky.
For anyone interested in spirituality, folklore, mysticism, witchcraft, healing, and self-exploration, The Night School is a highly creative journey into the magic of the night. Organized as an enchanted course of study, with semesters and subjects for exploration -- ranging from Midnight Foundations (Philosophy 101) to Divining the Night (Divination 101) to Harnessing the Celestial Tides (Energetic Engineering 101) -- this illuminating manual offers short nightly lessons complete with reflections, exercises, homework, and even extra credit to help readers connect with the power of the night and explore the deeper mysteries of being human. In an era when our daytime hours are increasingly uncertain and people are turning inward to reevaluate what really matters, The Night School encourages us to slow down and contemplate our dreams, relationship to the natural world, and the ancient traditions of mystical thinking -- all by the light of the moon.
Notes for the Night
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Explore the mysteries of the Night -- from questions of ancient philosophy to the magical properties of the Elements -- and the witch within in Notes for the Night, a guided journal and modern Book of Shadows from award-winning author and healer Maia Toll.
- DELUXE GUIDED JOURNAL: This hardcover guided journal features a full-color interior with spot illustrations, textured case, foil accents, and ribbon marker, as well as lined and blank pages for recording spells, ideas, and dreams.
- COMPANION TO THE NIGHT SCHOOL FROM AUTHOR MAIA TOLL: Dive deeper into the topics of astrology, alchemy, philosophical teachings, divination, and more in this guided journal companion to The Night School. With original content, this journal is offers something for all journals, whether or not they are familiar with the concepts of The Night School.
- FULL OF DOZENS OF PROMPTS, EXERCISES, AND RITUALS: Notes for the Night contains more than 50 journal prompts, as well as ritual ideas and suggestions for further reading.
- MAGICAL SELF-EXPLORATION: Tap into the mysteries of the Night as you develop a more profound and magical understanding of yourself and the world around you with this guided journal practice.
The Night School: Moonlit Magic Deck
by Maia Toll
Illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Explore the magic and mystery of the Night with this mini deck, featuring magical concepts, mantras, rituals, and more, from award-winning author Maia Toll's The Night School.
- MYSTICAL WISDOM, CONCEPTS, AND SYMBOLS FROM THE NIGHT SCHOOL: Further your magical practice with bite-sized mantras, rituals, essential magical concepts, and key symbols (Elements, Zodiac, etc.), all brought together in this oracle-style deck inspired by The Night School.
- MAGICAL INSPIRATION ON THE GO: Sized to fit in the palm of your hand (approx. 2 1/2 X 3"), these miniature cards allow you to bring core magical concepts, ritual-starters, and mediations with you wherever you feel most enchanted.
- FROM AUTHOR MAIA TOLL: Trusted mystical author and healer Maia Toll (The Illustrated Herbiary), draws together essential mystical knowledge in essential subjects (divination, astrology, alchemy, philosophy) in this compact deck-and-guidebook set.
- BEAUTIFUL, DELUXE PACKAGE: Featuring 100 full-color cards and a 48-page paperback book (2 1/2 X 3") in a magnetic-closure carrying case, this fully-illustrated set captures the mystery and wonder of the night sky.
- A PERFECT GIFT: An ideal gift or self-purchase for witches, seekers, and magic-curious practitioners.