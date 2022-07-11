Magic for your inbox! Join the RP Mystic newsletter for giveaways, first looks, exclusive content, and more.
Influencer Best Practices
Welcome, Coven-mates; we are so pleased to have you with us!
We know that you want to tag and hashtag appropriately, so we’ve developed this list of our authors’ social media handles, book pages, and associated blog posts for easy reference!
When linking to the book, please do use the Running Press links included below. These pages provide direct links to all retailers so that your followers can choose their preferred bookseller.
We’ve also included a list of our favorite witchy hashtags, but feel free to use your own. If you have any questions or suggestions, please email us at RP_Publicity@hbgusa.com.
Running Press Social Accounts:
Instagram: @runningpressbooks; @runningpressmini; @runningpresskids (for kids titles)
Twitter: @Running_Press; @RP_Kids (for kids titles)
Facebook: Running Press; Running Press Kids & Teen (for kids titles)
Hashtags: #rpmystic #rpmysticcoven #runningpress #runningpresskids #rpkids
November Featured Product Links
Signs & Skymates by Dossé-Via Trenou, illustrated by Neka King
My Signs & Skymates by Dossé-Via Trenou, illustrated by Neka King
Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck by Dossé-Via Trenou, illustrated by Neka King
The Chinese Zodiac by Aaron Hwang, illustrated by Li Zhang
The Chinese Zodiac Wooden Magnet Set by Aaron Hwang, illustrated by Li Zhang
The Chinese Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle by Aaron Hwang, illustrated by Li Zhang
Black Tarot by Nyasha Williams, illustrated by Kimishka Naidoo
Ancestral Illumination by Nyasha Williams, illustrated by Kimishka Naidoo
Resilience Alchemy by Maude White
Your Birthstone Book by Sarah Glenn Marsh, illustrated by Hallye Webb
Dream On by Cerridwen Greenleaf, illustrated by Khoa Le
October Featured Product Links
How to Study Magic by Sarah Lyons, illustrated by Tobias Göbbel
Revolutionary Witchcraft by Sarah Lyons
The Witchy Homestead by Nikki Van de Car
The Practical Witch's Spell Book by Cerridwen Greenleaf
The Practical Witch's Spell Deck by Cerridwen Greenleaf
Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guidebook by Jennifer Sodini
Everyday Tarot by Brigit Esselmont
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck by Brigit Esselmont
September Featured Product Links
The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Uta Krogmann
Practical Magic for Kids by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Katie Vernon
Palmistry 500-Piece Puzzle by Mikaila Adriance
August Featured Product Links
Potions by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Anna Godeassi
Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Anna Godeassi
The Queen of Wands by Cat Willett
Mystical Box Set by Running Press
Crystals 500-Piece Puzzle by Pliny T. Young, illustrated by Danielle Kroll
July Featured Product Links
The Night School by Maia Toll, illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Notes for the Night by Maia Toll, illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Moonlit Magic Deck by Maia Toll, illustrated by Lucille Clerc
Astrology for Black Girls by Jordannah Elizabeth, illustrated by Chellie Carroll
Astrology Mini Book by Ivy O’Neil, illustrated by Bárbara Malagoli
Runes Mini Kit by Running Press
Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle by Nikki Van De Car
Author Social Media Handles
Dossé-Via Trenou:
Instagram: @dossevia; @scorpiomystique; @knowthezodiac
Hashtags: #signsandskymates #mysignsandskymates #astrologicalcompatibility
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
Important Life Seasons That Impact Our Compatibility with Ourselves and Others
Signs & Skymates’ Gemini & Skymates Introduction – Exclusive Excerpt
Neka King (illustrator):
Instagram: @nnekkaa_
Aaron Hwang:
Hashtags: #thechinesezodiac
Nyasha Williams:
Instagram: @writingtochangethenarrative
Hashtags: #blacktarot #ancestralillumination
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
Meet the Author: Jordannah Elizabeth of Astrology for Black Girls, Interviewed by Nyasha Williams of Black Tarot
Kimishka Naidoo (illustrator):
Instagram: @kimishka.n
Maude White:
Instagram: @bymaudewhite
Hashtags: #resiliencealchemy
Sarah Glenn Marsh:
Instagram: @sarahmarshauthor
Hashtags: #yourbirthstonebook
Hallye Webb (illustrator):
Instagram: @hallyewebb
Khoa Le (illustrator):
Instagram: @khoa.le.artwork
Sarah Lyons:
Instagram: @citymystic
Hashtags: #howtostudymagic #revolutionarywitchcraft
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
An Introduction to Chaos Magic: Exclusive Excerpt from How to Study Magic
Cerridwen Greenleaf:
Instagram: @cerridwen.greenleaf
Hashtags: #thepracticalwitchsspellbook #thepracticalwitchslovespellbook #thepracticalwitch
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
Enchanting Beltane Rituals for New Witches
8 Magical Offerings to Celebrate the Spring Equinox
Goddess Rituals for a Lovely Imbolc by Cerridwen Greenleaf
A Ritual + Spell for Your Full Moon Ceremony by Cerridwen Greenleaf
Jennifer Sodini:
Instagram: @jennifersodini
Hashtags: #amentioraclefeatherheartdeck #amentioracle #everydayamenti
Brigit Esselmont:
Instagram: @biddytarot
Hashtags: #everydaytarot #biddytarot
Nikki Van de Car:
Instagram: @nikkivandecar
Hashtags: #practicalmagic #potions #practicalmagicforkids #juniortarotreadershandbook #juniortarotreader
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
Celebrating Litha by Nikki Van de Car
Enchanting Beltane Rituals for New Witches
Magical Ways to Celebrate Yule by Nikki Van de Car
A New Witch’s Guide to Samhain by Nikki Van de Car
Magic 101: How to Create and Altar by Nikki Van de Car
Anna Godeassi (illustrator):
Instagram: @annagodeassi
Twitter: @AnnaGodeassi
Facebook: Anna Godeassi
Uta Krogmann (illustrator):
Instagram: @miraparadies
Cat Willett:
Instagram: @catxwillett
Hashtags: #thequeenofwands #pamelacolmansmith #tarothistory #tarotillustration #tarotart #tarotartwork #riderwaitesmith #riderwaitesmithtarot
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
Exclusive Excerpt: The Queen of Wands: The Story of Pamela Colman Smith
Danielle Kroll (illustrator):
Instagram: @daniellekroll
Maia Toll:
Instagram: @maiatoll
Facebook: Maia Toll
Hashtags: #maiatoll #thenightschool #nightschool #notesforthenight #nightschoolbook #moonlitminideck #moonlitmagicdeck
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
The Night School’s New Student Orientation: Exclusive Excerpt
Lucille Clerc (illustrator):
Instagram: @lucille_clerc
Twitter: @LucilleClerc
Facebook: Lucille Clerc
Jordannah Elizabeth:
Instagram: @jordannahelizabeth
Twitter: @lovejordannah
Facebook: Jordannah Elizabeth
Hashtags: #astrologyforblackgirls
RP Mystic Exclusive Content:
Meet the Author: Jordannah Elizabeth of Astrology for Black Girls, Interviewed by Nyasha Williams of Black Tarot
Chellie Carroll (illustrator):
Instagram: @chelliecarroll
Twitter: @chellie_carroll
Facebook: Chellie Carroll Illustration
Featured Hashtags
Astrology Hashtags:
#astrology
#astrologyposts
#astrologersofinstagram
#astrologylove
#astrologylover
#astrologynerd
#astrology101
#astrologytips
#zodiacastrology
#zodiacsigns
#westafricanastrology
#easternastrology
#thechinesezodiac
#chinesezodiac
#chinesezodiacsign
#chinesezodiacanimals
#chinesezodiacs
#chinesezodiacsigns
#chineseastrology
#easternastrology
#yearofthetiger
#yearoftherabbit
Tarot Hashtags:
#tarottuesday
#tarot
#tarotcards
#tarotart
#tarotartwork
#tarotillustration
#tarotreadersofinstagram
#tarottribe
#tarotlove
#tarotcommunity
#blacktarot
#blacktarotreaders
#blacktarotreadersofinstagram
#blacktarotreader
#blacktarotreadersofig
#blacktarotdeck
Oracle Deck Hashtags:
#oracledeck
#oracledecks
#oracledecksofinstagram
#oraclecard
#oraclecards
#oraclecardreading
#oraclecardreadersofinstagram
Ancestor Hashtags:
#ancestor
#ancestors
#ancestoraltar
#ancestorveneration
#ancestorwork
#ancestorhealing
#ancestormagic
#ancestral
#ancestralhealing
#ancestralwisdom
#ancestralknowledge
#ancestralvoices
#ancestralmagic
Crystals Hashtags:
#crystals
#crystalritual
#crystalrituals
#ritualcrystals
#magiccrystals
#magicalcrystals
#mysticcrystals
#mysticalcrystals
#crystalsofig
#crystalsofinstagram
#crystalsofinsta
#crystalwitch
#birthstone
#birthstones
Dreams Hashtags:
#dreams
#dreamdivination
#dreaminterpretation
#dreammeanings
#dreamsymbols
#oneiromancy
#oneiromancer
Kids Book Hashtags:
#tarotforkids
#witchcraftforkids
#witchybooksforkids
#rpmysticforkids
#runningpresskids
#rpkids
#middlegrade
#middlegradebooks
#middlegradenonfiction
#mgbooks
#mgbookstagram
#kidlit
#kidsbooks
#kidbookstagram
#kidsbookstagram
Magic History Hashtags:
#historyofmagic
#magichistory
#magicalhistory
#magiclore
#magicallore
Potion Hashtags:
#potions
#witchycocktails
#tinctures
#tisanes
#witchyconcoctions
Palm Reading Hashtags:
#palmreading
#palmistry
#palmreader
#palmreadersofinstagram
#chiromancy
#chirology
Puzzles Hashtags:
#puzzle
#puzzles
#puzzlelover
#puzzlelovers
#puzzletime
#puzzlesofinstagram
#puzzleloversofinstagram
#jigsawpuzzles
#magicalpuzzles
General Hashtags:
#witchwednesday
#witchywednesday
#witchbookwednesday
#witchybook
#witchybooks
#witchyreads
#witchcraftbooks
#magicalbooks
#mysticalbooks
#witchybookstagram
#babywitchbookclub
#bookishlife
#newwitch
#babywitch
#beginnerwitch
#witchling
#modernwitch
#learningwitchcraft
#witchcraft
#magicschool
#witchyvibes
#witchstagram
#witchesofinstagram
#witchesofig
#babywitchesofinstagram
#instawitch
#witchcommunity
#witchessupportingwitches
#rituals
#altar
