We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Influencer Best Practices

 

Welcome, Coven-mates; we are so pleased to have you with us!

 

We know that you want to tag and hashtag appropriately, so we’ve developed this list of our authors’ social media handles, book pages, and associated blog posts for easy reference!

 

When linking to the book, please do use the Running Press links included below. These pages provide direct links to all retailers so that your followers can choose their preferred bookseller.

 

We’ve also included a list of our favorite witchy hashtags, but feel free to use your own. If you have any questions or suggestions, please email us at RP_Publicity@hbgusa.com.

 

Running Press Social Accounts:

Instagram: @runningpressbooks; @runningpressmini; @runningpresskids (for kids titles)

Twitter: @Running_Press; @RP_Kids (for kids titles)

Facebook: Running Press; Running Press Kids & Teen (for kids titles)

Hashtags: #rpmystic #rpmysticcoven #runningpress #runningpresskids #rpkids

 

 

November Featured Product Links

Signs & Skymates by Dossé-Via Trenou, illustrated by Neka King

My Signs & Skymates by Dossé-Via Trenou, illustrated by Neka King

Signs & Skymates Astrological Compatibility Deck by Dossé-Via Trenou, illustrated by Neka King

The Chinese Zodiac by Aaron Hwang, illustrated by Li Zhang

The Chinese Zodiac Wooden Magnet Set by Aaron Hwang, illustrated by Li Zhang

The Chinese Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle by Aaron Hwang, illustrated by Li Zhang

Black Tarot by Nyasha Williams, illustrated by Kimishka Naidoo

Ancestral Illumination by Nyasha Williams, illustrated by Kimishka Naidoo

Resilience Alchemy by Maude White

Your Birthstone Book by Sarah Glenn Marsh, illustrated by Hallye Webb

Dream On by Cerridwen Greenleaf, illustrated by Khoa Le

 

October Featured Product Links

How to Study Magic by Sarah Lyons, illustrated by Tobias Göbbel

Revolutionary Witchcraft by Sarah Lyons

The Witchy Homestead by Nikki Van de Car

The Practical Witch's Spell Book by Cerridwen Greenleaf

The Practical Witch's Spell Deck by Cerridwen Greenleaf

Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guidebook by Jennifer Sodini

Everyday Tarot by Brigit Esselmont

Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck by Brigit Esselmont

 

September Featured Product Links

The Junior Tarot Reader's Handbook by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Uta Krogmann

Practical Magic for Kids by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Katie Vernon

Palmistry 500-Piece Puzzle by Mikaila Adriance

 

August Featured Product Links

Potions by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Anna Godeassi

Potions Mini Mortar and Pestle by Nikki Van de Car, illustrated by Anna Godeassi

The Queen of Wands by Cat Willett

Mystical Box Set by Running Press

Crystals 500-Piece Puzzle by Pliny T. Young, illustrated by Danielle Kroll

 

July Featured Product Links

The Night School by Maia Toll, illustrated by Lucille Clerc

Notes for the Night by Maia Toll, illustrated by Lucille Clerc

Moonlit Magic Deck by Maia Toll, illustrated by Lucille Clerc

Astrology for Black Girls by Jordannah Elizabeth, illustrated by Chellie Carroll

Astrology Mini Book by Ivy O’Neil, illustrated by Bárbara Malagoli

Runes Mini Kit by Running Press

Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle by Nikki Van De Car

 

Author Social Media Handles

Dossé-Via Trenou:

Instagram: @dossevia; @scorpiomystique; @knowthezodiac

Hashtags: #signsandskymates #mysignsandskymates #astrologicalcompatibility

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

Important Life Seasons That Impact Our Compatibility with Ourselves and Others

Signs & Skymates’ Gemini & Skymates Introduction – Exclusive Excerpt

 

Neka King (illustrator):

Instagram: @nnekkaa_

 

Aaron Hwang:

Hashtags: #thechinesezodiac

 

Nyasha Williams:

Instagram: @writingtochangethenarrative

Hashtags: #blacktarot #ancestralillumination

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

Meet the Author: Jordannah Elizabeth of Astrology for Black Girls, Interviewed by Nyasha Williams of Black Tarot

 

Kimishka Naidoo (illustrator):

Instagram: @kimishka.n

 

Maude White:

Instagram: @bymaudewhite

Hashtags: #resiliencealchemy

 

Sarah Glenn Marsh:

Instagram: @sarahmarshauthor

Hashtags: #yourbirthstonebook

 

Hallye Webb (illustrator):

Instagram: @hallyewebb

 

Khoa Le (illustrator):

Instagram: @khoa.le.artwork

 

Sarah Lyons:

Instagram: @citymystic

Hashtags: #howtostudymagic #revolutionarywitchcraft

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

An Introduction to Chaos Magic: Exclusive Excerpt from How to Study Magic

 

Cerridwen Greenleaf:

Instagram: @cerridwen.greenleaf

Hashtags: #thepracticalwitchsspellbook #thepracticalwitchslovespellbook #thepracticalwitch

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

The RP Mystic Guide to Mabon

Enchanting Beltane Rituals for New Witches

The RP Mystic Guide to Ostara

8 Magical Offerings to Celebrate the Spring Equinox

Goddess Rituals for a Lovely Imbolc by Cerridwen Greenleaf

A Ritual + Spell for Your Full Moon Ceremony by Cerridwen Greenleaf

 

Jennifer Sodini:

Instagram: @jennifersodini

Hashtags: #amentioraclefeatherheartdeck #amentioracle #everydayamenti

 

Brigit Esselmont:

Instagram: @biddytarot

Hashtags: #everydaytarot #biddytarot

 

Nikki Van de Car:

Instagram: @nikkivandecar

Hashtags: #practicalmagic #potions #practicalmagicforkids #juniortarotreadershandbook #juniortarotreader

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

Celebrating Litha by Nikki Van de Car

Enchanting Beltane Rituals for New Witches

The RP Mystic Guide to Ostara

Magical Ways to Celebrate Yule by Nikki Van de Car

A New Witch’s Guide to Samhain by Nikki Van de Car

Magic 101: How to Create and Altar by Nikki Van de Car

 

Anna Godeassi (illustrator):

Instagram: @annagodeassi

Twitter: @AnnaGodeassi

Facebook: Anna Godeassi

 

Uta Krogmann (illustrator):

Instagram: @miraparadies

 

Cat Willett:

Instagram: @catxwillett

Hashtags: #thequeenofwands #pamelacolmansmith #tarothistory #tarotillustration #tarotart #tarotartwork #riderwaitesmith #riderwaitesmithtarot

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

Exclusive Excerpt: The Queen of Wands: The Story of Pamela Colman Smith

 

Danielle Kroll (illustrator):

Instagram: @daniellekroll

 

Maia Toll:

Instagram: @maiatoll

Facebook: Maia Toll

Hashtags: #maiatoll #thenightschool #nightschool #notesforthenight #nightschoolbook #moonlitminideck #moonlitmagicdeck

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

The Night School’s New Student Orientation: Exclusive Excerpt

 

Lucille Clerc (illustrator):

Instagram: @lucille_clerc

Twitter: @LucilleClerc

Facebook: Lucille Clerc

 

Jordannah Elizabeth:

Instagram: @jordannahelizabeth

Twitter: @lovejordannah

Facebook: Jordannah Elizabeth

Hashtags: #astrologyforblackgirls

RP Mystic Exclusive Content:

Meet the Author: Jordannah Elizabeth of Astrology for Black Girls, Interviewed by Nyasha Williams of Black Tarot

 

Chellie Carroll (illustrator):

Instagram: @chelliecarroll

Twitter: @chellie_carroll

Facebook: Chellie Carroll Illustration

 

Featured Hashtags

Astrology Hashtags:

#astrology

#astrologyposts

#astrologersofinstagram

#astrologylove

#astrologylover

#astrologynerd

#astrology101

#astrologytips

#zodiacastrology

#zodiacsigns

#westafricanastrology

#easternastrology

#thechinesezodiac

#chinesezodiac

#chinesezodiacsign

#chinesezodiacanimals

#chinesezodiacs

#chinesezodiacsigns

#chineseastrology

#easternastrology

#yearofthetiger

#yearoftherabbit

 

Tarot Hashtags:

#tarottuesday

#tarot

#tarotcards

#tarotart

#tarotartwork

#tarotillustration

#tarotreadersofinstagram

#tarottribe

#tarotlove

#tarotcommunity

#blacktarot

#blacktarotreaders

#blacktarotreadersofinstagram

#blacktarotreader

#blacktarotreadersofig

#blacktarotdeck

 

Oracle Deck Hashtags:

#oracledeck

#oracledecks

#oracledecksofinstagram

#oraclecard

#oraclecards

#oraclecardreading

#oraclecardreadersofinstagram

 

Ancestor Hashtags:

#ancestor

#ancestors

#ancestoraltar

#ancestorveneration

#ancestorwork

#ancestorhealing

#ancestormagic

#ancestral

#ancestralhealing

#ancestralwisdom

#ancestralknowledge

#ancestralvoices

#ancestralmagic

 

Crystals Hashtags:

#crystals

#crystalritual

#crystalrituals

#ritualcrystals

#magiccrystals

#magicalcrystals

#mysticcrystals

#mysticalcrystals

#crystalsofig

#crystalsofinstagram

#crystalsofinsta

#crystalwitch

#birthstone

#birthstones

 

Dreams Hashtags:

#dreams

#dreamdivination

#dreaminterpretation

#dreammeanings

#dreamsymbols

#oneiromancy

#oneiromancer

 

Kids Book Hashtags:

#tarotforkids

#witchcraftforkids

#witchybooksforkids

#rpmysticforkids

#runningpresskids

#rpkids

#middlegrade

#middlegradebooks

#middlegradenonfiction

#mgbooks

#mgbookstagram

#kidlit

#kidsbooks

#kidbookstagram

#kidsbookstagram

 

Magic History Hashtags:

#historyofmagic

#magichistory

#magicalhistory

#magiclore

#magicallore

 

Potion Hashtags:

#potions

#witchycocktails

#tinctures

#tisanes

#witchyconcoctions

 

Palm Reading Hashtags:

#palmreading

#palmistry

#palmreader

#palmreadersofinstagram

#chiromancy

#chirology

 

Puzzles Hashtags:

#puzzle

#puzzles

#puzzlelover

#puzzlelovers

#puzzletime

#puzzlesofinstagram

#puzzleloversofinstagram

#jigsawpuzzles

#magicalpuzzles

 

General Hashtags:

#witchwednesday

#witchywednesday

#witchbookwednesday

#witchybook

#witchybooks

#witchyreads

#witchcraftbooks

#magicalbooks

#mysticalbooks

#witchybookstagram

#babywitchbookclub

#bookishlife

#newwitch

#babywitch

#beginnerwitch

#witchling

#modernwitch

#learningwitchcraft

#witchcraft

#magicschool

#witchyvibes

#witchstagram

#witchesofinstagram

#witchesofig

#babywitchesofinstagram

#instawitch

#witchcommunity

#witchessupportingwitches

#rituals

#altar

Categories